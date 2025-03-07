PM Rosen Zhelyazkov advocated for strengthening the capacity of military factories

Bulgaria should be among the first to benefit from European opportunities for the development of the defence industry, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on March 7.

Today, he visited two of the largest Bulgarian industrial military manufacturers - VMZ-Sopot and Arsenal, where he got acquainted with their potential.

According to Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, strengthening the capacity of the military industry is extremely important not only for strengthening the security system in Europe, but also for Bulgaria as a country with traditions in the sector, which can develop both markets and its own defence capacity.

"We should be the first. That is why we are creating the Centre for Defence Innovation - to monitor and develop trends both in terms of development and implementation of relevant technologies for modernisation of the defence industry," Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

He stressed that the Bulgarian defence industry should be flexible enough to develop - both in terms of the quantity of products and their diversity.

"From the gunpowder to the final product - everything should be in our hands. Naturally, this happens best when we have an uninterruptable supply chain," Rosen Zhelyazkov added, specifying that Bulgaria has about 30 high-tech enterprises in the field and it is necessary to unite this cluster in a common synergy so that we can not only have national defence independence, but also to become a leader in Europe.

He also specifically highlighted the importance of joint production with Bulgaria’s partners within the European Union.

The Prime Minister recalled that Bulgaria is among the countries in the Community that spend the largest percentage of their gross domestic product on defence.

"We are over 2%, and with the purchase of F-16 Block 70, we reached 3% of GDP, so in terms of ratio, we are in a very good position," Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

When it comes to collective defense systems, solidary responsibility should be the guiding principle, the Prime Minister added.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News