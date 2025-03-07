Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will visit the Bulgarian armaments factories "Sopot" and "Arsenal"

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will visit the Bulgarian military factories VMZ "Sopot" and "Arsenal". The visit of the Prime Minister is related to the development of the Bulgarian military industry in the context of European security.

Yesterday, he proposed an alternative plan to save part of the funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan. According to him, the government will propose that funds which cannot be utilised under the Plan be redirected for the modernisation of the military industry in Bulgaria. In this way, he believes, the country will improve its security level, especially as the external border of the EU.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News