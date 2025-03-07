35-year-old man in critical condition after workplace accident in Ruse

A 35-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a workplace accident in Ruse.

The acccident occurred while the man was working at the goods reception entrance of a large retail shop, the regional police department in the city said. Initial reports suggest that the accident took place during the unloading of metal roofing panels using a forklift.

It is suspected that the worker failed to consider the weight and positioning of the load, causing the goods to fall. The forklift then collided with stacked pallets and tipped over onto its left side. In the impact, the 35-year-old man fell to the ground.

An emergency response team arrived at the scene. The injured man was transported to a hospital in Ruse and is currently in critical condition. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and pretrial proceedings have been initiated.

