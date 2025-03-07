НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Three Bulgarians found guilty of spying for Russia in the UK

250 000 българи великобритания гласуват бъдат активни
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:59, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Three Bulgarian citizens in the UK have been found guilty of conspiring to spy for Russia.

Katherine Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev, all from London, were part of a Russian espionage group led by fugitive Jan Marsalek, which aimed to spy on a U.S. military base and individuals targeted by Moscow, British media report.

Ivanova (33), Gaberova (30), and Ivanchev (39) were convicted by the Old Bailey court in London on charges of conspiring to gather information useful to an enemy state. This activity took place from August 2020 to February 2023.

The prosecution said the three, along with Orlin Rusev and Bizer Dzhambazov, who pleaded guilty before the trial began, carried out surveillance on journalists and planned to stage a fake protest outside the Kazakhstan embassy in London.

The trio was convicted for conspiracy to commit espionage, while Ivanova was also convicted for possession of multiple forged identity documents.

The sentences for the Bulgarians are expected to be pronounced after May 7.

Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia acted against a Bellingcat investigative journalist

Five Bulgarians accused of being part of a Russian spy ring operating in the UK: Who is the likely leader of the spy ring?

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Will rifts in the relations between the partners in the ruling majority smooth out?
Will rifts in the relations between the partners in the ruling majority smooth out?
18:43, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 07:50 мин.
 President Radev discussed with American companies the defence industry and high technologies
President Radev discussed with American companies the defence industry and high technologies
18:02, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 What are the dangers of paracetamol overdose?
What are the dangers of paracetamol overdose?
17:32, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 BFSA calls on livestock farmers to remain vigilant following foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Hungary
BFSA calls on livestock farmers to remain vigilant following foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Hungary
16:48, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
 New management team appointed at the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)
New management team appointed at the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)
16:12, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will visit the Bulgarian armaments factories "Sopot" and "Arsenal"
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will visit the Bulgarian armaments factories "Sopot" and "Arsenal"
15:38, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Minister of Finance: Information campaign on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria to begin in March
Minister of Finance: Information campaign on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria to begin in March
14:02, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
 35-year-old man in critical condition after workplace accident in Ruse
35-year-old man in critical condition after workplace accident in Ruse
13:44, 07.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 All EU countries, except Hungary, support Ukraine at the Brussels summit
All EU countries, except Hungary, support Ukraine at the Brussels summit
23:16, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
 Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)
Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)
22:22, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
 Sharp increase in coffee prices - 30% more in just one year
Sharp increase in coffee prices - 30% more in just one year
20:14, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction
Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction
19:54, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
BFSA calls on livestock farmers to remain vigilant following foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Hungary
BFSA calls on livestock farmers to remain vigilant following foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Hungary
New management team appointed at the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)
New management team appointed at the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)
Minister of Finance: Information campaign on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria to begin in March
Minister of Finance: Information campaign on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria to begin in March
35-year-old man in critical condition after workplace accident in Ruse
35-year-old man in critical condition after workplace accident in Ruse
All EU countries, except Hungary, support Ukraine at the Brussels summit
All EU countries, except Hungary, support Ukraine at the Brussels summit
Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)
Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)
Топ 24
Най-четени
Изгониха руския посланик Елеонора Митрофанова от изложба в София
Изгониха руския посланик Елеонора Митрофанова от изложба в София
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в зала
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в зала
Остава тежко състоянието на 8-годишното момче, пострадало при катастрофа край Враца
Остава тежко състоянието на 8-годишното момче, пострадало при...
"Възраждане" предлагат 38 235 предложения за промени в бюджета
"Възраждане" предлагат 38 235 предложения за промени в...
Премиерът Росен Желязков ще посети българските военни заводи "Сопот" и "Арсенал"
Премиерът Росен Желязков ще посети българските военни заводи...
Без по-високи мита за Канада и Мексико
Без по-високи мита за Канада и Мексико
Проверка на БНТ: Товарни автомобили мамят толсистемата като прикриват номерата си
Проверка на БНТ: Товарни автомобили мамят толсистемата като...
Нов сериал започва по БНТ: "Те, вълните" с премиера на 5 април
Нов сериал започва по БНТ: "Те, вълните" с премиера на 5...
Русия е извършила най-масираната атака срещу Украйна
Русия е извършила най-масираната атака срещу Украйна
Двама българи достигнаха до финалното каре на турнир по тенис в Благоевград
Двама българи достигнаха до финалното каре на турнир по тенис в Благоевград
Задържаха 17-годишен с вейп с наркотик във Велики Преслав
Задържаха 17-годишен с вейп с наркотик във Велики Преслав