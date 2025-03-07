President Radev discussed with American companies the defence industry and high technologies

The prospects for enhancing strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and the USA in the fields of investment and technology transfer were discussed by President Rumen Radev on March 7 during a meeting with leading American companies in the defence, space, cyber industries, and high technologies sectors.

The opportunities for modernising Bulgaria's defence industry with the introduction of innovative and high-tech solutions, as well as its transformation according to NATO standards, were also a key focus of the discussion.

The business delegation is visiting Bulgaria at the initiative of the Head of State.

