President Radev discussed with American companies the defence industry and high technologies

An American business delegation is visiting Bulgaria at the initiative of the Head of State

18:02, 07.03.2025
The prospects for enhancing strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and the USA in the fields of investment and technology transfer were discussed by President Rumen Radev on March 7 during a meeting with leading American companies in the defence, space, cyber industries, and high technologies sectors.

The opportunities for modernising Bulgaria's defence industry with the introduction of innovative and high-tech solutions, as well as its transformation according to NATO standards, were also a key focus of the discussion.

The business delegation is visiting Bulgaria at the initiative of the Head of State.

