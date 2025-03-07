BFSA calls on livestock farmers to remain vigilant following foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Hungary

In a letter to the Bulgarian Veterinary Union (BVU) and livestock associations in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) calls for heightened vigilance in response to the detection of a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in domestic cloven-hoofed animals in the Győr-Moson-Sopron region of Hungary.

On March 7, 2025, the first case of FMD in cloven-hoofed animals was registered in Hungary since 1973. The disease was identified in an extensive dairy farm with 1,418 animals. Hungarian authorities have taken all necessary measures to eliminate the outbreak at the affected site.

A temporary complete ban on the movement of cloven-hoofed animals has been imposed in the Győr-Moson-Sopron region until March 17, 2025, inclusive. An international ban on the movement of susceptible animals to EU member states and third countries has also been enforced until further notice.

The restrictions are in force pending further assessment of the situation and may be revised if the epidemiological situation in Hungary changes.

Disease risks and importance of preventive measures

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease affecting both domestic and wild cloven-hoofed animals—cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs, deer, and others. The disease causes significant economic losses due to reduced productivity, trade restrictions, and the inability to move animals from affected areas.

Symptoms include high fever, excessive salivation, blisters and sores in the mouth, hooves, and udders, as well as a sharp drop in milk yield. The virus spreads through direct contact between sick and healthy animals, contaminated feed, transport vehicles, equipment, and can also spread via airborne transmission over long distances.

Bulgaria has a National Programme for the Prevention, Surveillance, Control and Eradication of Animal Diseases, including Zoonoses, which includes FMD surveillance. The programme provides for active surveillance through monthly clinical examinations in large and small ruminant establishments on a sample basis, based on a risk assessment in the six southern border regions of the country - Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Smolyan and Blagoevgrad. Additionally, samples are taken for laboratory testing every three months.

In addition, active clinical surveillance is carried out monthly in 21 localities located in the immediate vicinity of the border with Turkey, where samples are also taken for testing. The programme also provides for country-wide sampling in case of suspected disease outbreaks.

Currently, no cases of foot-and-mouth disease have been reported in Bulgaria. The last outbreaks of the disease in the country were registered in 2011.

What should livestock farmers do?

The BFSA urges all livestock farmers and associations to:

Strictly adhere to legal requirements and best practices for biosecurity.

Monitor the health of animals and report any suspicions of the disease.

Inform the competent authorities of unauthorised imports, movements or sales of animals.

For reporting, the BFSA reminds that it operates a hotline – 0700 122 99, which accepts reports, including anonymous ones. All submitted data will be promptly investigated, and appropriate sanctions will be imposed for any identified violations.

The BFSA is fully prepared to assist and provide updated information as necessary.

