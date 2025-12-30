Traffic Disruptions Expected at Bulgaria-Greece Border in the Coming Days Due to Greek Farmers’ Strike

Travelers should anticipate delays at the Bulgaria-Greece border in the coming days due to an ongoing strike by Greek farmers.

According to the Border Police, heavy goods vehicle traffic at the Kapitan Petko Voyvoda – Ormenion crossing will not resume until 5 January.

Meanwhile, the Ilinden – Exochi crossing remains closed indefinitely for trucks in both directions due to the farmers’ protest.

At this crossing, the movement of passenger cars is also being periodically restricted, depending on the protest activity.