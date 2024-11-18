truck traffic through lesovo border crossing resumes

Processing of heavy goods vehicles at Lesovo border crossing resumed after 1.00 a.m. on November 18.

Processing of trucks through Kapitan Andreevo border crossing resumed

Today at noon, the queue of trucks was nearly 11 km long due to manual processing of documents, informed Yambol Regional Governor Nikolay Kostadinov. The trucks are waiting on the I-7 road near the village of Tenevo, where there are about a dozen of trucks. The situation is expected to return to normal by the afternoon, when the Turkish side will activate the automated system.

Cars and buses are crossing without disruptions. The congestion is due to the introduction of the new European NCTS system, which temporarily blocks the passage of trucks.

