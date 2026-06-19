БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Израел и Хизбула се разбраха за незабавно прекратяване на...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Вижте верните отговори на теста по математика от външното...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
МВР: Има насоки за местонахождението на Петьо Петров -...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
МВР за акциите в страната: Нулева толерантност към...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
"Мяра": Мнозинство от над две трети се гордее с...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Преговорите САЩ – Иран в швейцарския курорт...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two Charged After Police Operation at Plovdiv University Over Alleged Embezzlement

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
EN
Запази
живо акцията пловдивския университет двама привлечени обвиняеми

Two people have been charged following a police operation at 'Paisii Hilendarski' University of Plovdiv, Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristova said at a briefing on the case on June 19. Searches were carried out during the investigation at the university building and other addresses.

The operation comes amid an inquiry into alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the university.

Vanya Hristova: “Investigative actions were carried out yesterday at several addresses and evidence was seized. Two individuals have been brought to criminal responsibility.”

Prosecutor Galina Andreeva-Mincheva clarified that searches and seizures were conducted in Plovdiv, including in university offices, as well as in Smolyan and the village of Brestnik. She emphasised that no operations were carried out at the Smolyan branch of the university, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

Galina Andreeva-Mincheva: “A total of five searches and seizures and three personal searches were conducted, and a large volume of physical evidence and numerous documents were seized. Many witnesses were also questioned yesterday and today.”

She added that two individuals have already been charged: a vice-rector of 'Paisii Hilendarski' University of Plovdiv, who also serves as director of the university’s Research and Project Activities department, and the owner of a company from Smolyan.

Galina Andreeva-Mincheva said the university official is accused of having, between October 2024 and February 2026, assisted by the second accused, misappropriated more than 147,000 euros for the benefit of third parties — a total of 13 individuals identified so far, who were allegedly fictitiously employed by the university. The funds had been entrusted to the official for safekeeping and management.

A large part of these 13 individuals are relatives of the accused from Smolyan.

One of the accused has been released on bail of 5,000 euros, while the university official was released on 15,000 euros bail. The alleged offence carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and confiscation of part or all of their property may also be imposed.

At present, there is no evidence that other members of the university leadership or staff were involved in the alleged scheme.

The origin of the funds remains under investigation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
2
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
Утре пускат движението по ремонтираното платно за София на АМ „Тракия" в област Пазарджик
3
Утре пускат движението по ремонтираното платно за София на АМ...
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев
4
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на...
Незаконният град край Варна: Започва издаването на първите заповеди за събаряне
5
Незаконният град край Варна: Започва издаването на първите заповеди...
Румен Миланов: ДАНС трябва да предостави повече информация по казуса КУБ
6
Румен Миланов: ДАНС трябва да предостави повече информация по...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
2
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
3
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал Чарлз III
4
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал...
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски коли ще спират агресивни шофьори
5
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски...
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо Г. Данов“ за цялостен принос в книжовната литература
6
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо...

More from: Bulgaria

PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria will not support 21st EU sanctions package against Russia if Vagit Alekperov remains on list
PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria will not support 21st EU sanctions package against Russia if Vagit Alekperov remains on list
Dozens of Reports of Fuel Oil Contamination at Several Beaches Along the Southern Black Sea Coast (PHOTOS) Dozens of Reports of Fuel Oil Contamination at Several Beaches Along the Southern Black Sea Coast (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Partial Traffic Restrictions Near Sofia Airport Due to Festival Partial Traffic Restrictions Near Sofia Airport Due to Festival
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Seven Arrested in Anti-Drugs Operation in Ruse Seven Arrested in Anti-Drugs Operation in Ruse
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
How Can Bulgaria Maintain a Strict Fiscal Policy? How Can Bulgaria Maintain a Strict Fiscal Policy?
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Producer of 3D-Printed Weapons Arrested in Specialised Operation in Burgas Producer of 3D-Printed Weapons Arrested in Specialised Operation in Burgas
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев: България ще наложи вето на санкциите срещу Русия и заради Вагит Алекперов
Румен Радев: България ще наложи вето на санкциите срещу Русия и...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Европа
Читател сигнализира: Задача от НВО-то за 7 клас дава точки за грешен отговор Читател сигнализира: Задача от НВО-то за 7 клас дава точки за грешен отговор
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Общество
МОН с позиция за оценяването на спорната задача на НВО по математика МОН с позиция за оценяването на спорната задача на НВО по математика
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Десетки сигнали за мазут от няколко плажа по Южното Черноморие (СНИМКИ) Десетки сигнали за мазут от няколко плажа по Южното Черноморие (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
След акцията в Пловдивския университет: Двама са привлечени като...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Вижте верните отговори на теста по математика от външното оценяване...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
ГДБОП арестува производител на 3D принтирани оръжия в Бургас
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ