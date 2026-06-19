Two Charged After Police Operation at Plovdiv University Over Alleged Embezzlement

Two people have been charged following a police operation at 'Paisii Hilendarski' University of Plovdiv, Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristova said at a briefing on the case on June 19. Searches were carried out during the investigation at the university building and other addresses.

The operation comes amid an inquiry into alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the university.

Vanya Hristova: “Investigative actions were carried out yesterday at several addresses and evidence was seized. Two individuals have been brought to criminal responsibility.”

Prosecutor Galina Andreeva-Mincheva clarified that searches and seizures were conducted in Plovdiv, including in university offices, as well as in Smolyan and the village of Brestnik. She emphasised that no operations were carried out at the Smolyan branch of the university, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

Galina Andreeva-Mincheva: “A total of five searches and seizures and three personal searches were conducted, and a large volume of physical evidence and numerous documents were seized. Many witnesses were also questioned yesterday and today.”

She added that two individuals have already been charged: a vice-rector of 'Paisii Hilendarski' University of Plovdiv, who also serves as director of the university’s Research and Project Activities department, and the owner of a company from Smolyan.

Galina Andreeva-Mincheva said the university official is accused of having, between October 2024 and February 2026, assisted by the second accused, misappropriated more than 147,000 euros for the benefit of third parties — a total of 13 individuals identified so far, who were allegedly fictitiously employed by the university. The funds had been entrusted to the official for safekeeping and management.

A large part of these 13 individuals are relatives of the accused from Smolyan.

One of the accused has been released on bail of 5,000 euros, while the university official was released on 15,000 euros bail. The alleged offence carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and confiscation of part or all of their property may also be imposed.

At present, there is no evidence that other members of the university leadership or staff were involved in the alleged scheme.

The origin of the funds remains under investigation.