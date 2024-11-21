Unanimous Support for Bulgarian candidate Iliana Ivanova as Member of the European Court of Auditors

The European Parliament's Committee on Budgetary Control has endorsed the candidacy of Iliana Ivanova for Bulgaria's member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).



Ivanova’s hearing took place today, November 22, followed by a secret vote. The Bulgarian candidate received unanimous support from all 21 members of the committee.

Iliana Ivanova served as Bulgaria’s representative on the European Court of Auditors from 2013 to 2023. She left the institution in Luxembourg to complete Mariya Gabriel’s term as Bulgaria’s European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth.

Photos: BTA

On September 4, 2024, Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers nominated her to return to the European Court of Auditors for the 2025-2030 term. Ivanova’s candidacy will also need to be approved in a plenary session, which will take place during the next session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

