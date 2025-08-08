Varna Hosts Charity Festival “Varna Rock Adventure” in Support of Children with Cancer

For the fifth consecutive year, Varna is hosting the charity festival Varna Rock Adventure. The event supports children with cancer and the Clinic of Paediatric Clinical Haematology and Oncology at St Marina University Hospital in the seaside city.

This year, the face of the campaign is former Bulgarian national football player Stiliyan Petrov, who successfully overcame leukaemia. The festival is organised by the motorcycle club Brothers in the Wind, with BNT as media partner.

Varna Rock Adventure will take place from 7 to 10 August in Asparuhovo Park—four days filled with electrifying music, surprises, and uplifting emotions. This year’s line-up features 15 bands, including some major names.

Branimir Mangurov, member of Brothers in the Wind motorcycle club: “Tonight, the powerhouse Kerana and the Cosmonauts will take the stage. We continue with P.I.F., D2, and of course, I can’t miss Brazen Abbot celebrating 30 years on stage with a symphony orchestra, joined by Ronnie Romero, who will perform some of Ronnie James Dio’s greatest hits.” Yulia Yordanova – Kerana, singer: “It’s a true pleasure for us to be able to use our music—not only to entertain ourselves and the audience—but also to contribute to such a wonderful cause.”

Funds raised will support the Hospital Clown programme, aimed at bringing smiles back to the faces of sick children.

Milen Penev, member of Brothers in the Wind: “We fully understand that we’re not doctors and we cannot cure the children, but we can give their little souls a gift. That’s why we’re bringing back the Hospital Clown programme.”

Donation boxes are placed throughout the festival grounds. Every lev contributed by the audience gives hope and a chance for a better future for children with cancer in Bulgaria.