Vice President Iotova: The changes in the Constitution turned against those who voted for them

No one is thinking anymore about who is worthy of being elected to the highest state office, but rather whether they are fit to be Prime Minister and whose Prime Minister they will be, Vice President, Iliana Iotova, told journalists on November 21.

According to her, the situation is the same when it comes to the election of an ombudsman, the head of the National Audit Office, and all other positions listed in the Constitution as eligible for appointment as caretaker Prime Minister.

"I hope that tomorrow the parties will show some sense and a Parliament Speaker will be elected, so that the consultations for a regular cabinet can begin," the Vice President added.

President Radev again refers changes to the Constitution to the Constitutional Court

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News