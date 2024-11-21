НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

New car sales in Bulgaria grow faster than the average for the EU

new car sales bulgaria grow faster than average
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:13, 21.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

In Bulgaria, new car sales are growing three times faster than the average for the European Union. In October, new car sales in the EU increased by just 1.1%, while in Bulgaria this figure was 3%, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

This year, 75.9% of registered cars in Bulgaria are petrol-powered, followed by 15% diesel.

Hybrid and electric vehicles remain the least represented among new registrations. This trend is the opposite of what’s happening in the EU, where over 50% of new registrations are for sustainable vehicles.

In October 2024, new car registrations in the EU reversed the downward trend and saw a modest increase of 1.1%. Spain led with a significant rise of 7.2%, while Germany rebounded by 6% after three months of decline. However, decreases were noted in France (-11.1%) and Italy (-9.1%).

Registrations of battery-electric vehicles rose by 2.4% to 124,907 units in October 2024. Nevertheless, the market volume since the beginning of the year remains 4.9% lower than in the same period last year, with a total market share of 14.4%. This decline is primarily due to a sharp drop in registrations in Germany (-26.6%).

Plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations fell by 7.2% last month, following significant declines in France (-26.9%) and Italy (-24.9%).

Registrations of hybrid-electric vehicles increased by 17.5%, with their market share growing to 33.3%, up from 28.6% in October last year. For the second consecutive month, they exceed the registrations of petrol cars.

Sales of petrol cars dropped by 6.8% overall. The largest decline was seen in France, where registrations fell by 32.7%, followed by Italy with a decrease of 10.1%.

Currently, petrol cars account for 30.8% of the market, down from 33.4% in the same month last year. The market for diesel vehicles also shrank by 7.6%, resulting in a market share of 10.9% in October last year. Overall, reductions were observed in nearly two-thirds of EU markets.

Source: BGNES

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
More from: Economy
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Sofia Airport has opened new parking facilities with over 1,000 spaces
Sofia Airport has opened new parking facilities with over 1,000 spaces
Топ 24
Най-четени
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от председателския пост на НС (ОБЗОР)
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от...
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки след 7-ия неуспешен опит за избор
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
Партията на Божков вече официално с председател
Партията на Божков вече официално с председател
Vice President Iotova: The changes in the Constitution turned against those who voted for them
Vice President Iotova: The changes in the Constitution turned against those who voted for them