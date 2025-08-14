Will Trump's Tariffs Affect the Prices of Goods in Bulgaria?

Rising prices for appliances are expected in the United States but not in Europe, analysts say, as a result of tariffs announced by Donald Trump. In Bulgaria, however, prices for white goods and other household appliances have already gone up — not because of US trade policy, but due to higher recycling eco-fees. Which appliances are affected, and by how much?

Larger household appliances have seen price increases since the new eco-fees took effect on 1 July. Depending on the size of the appliance, retail prices are now up by BGN 100, and in some cases even more, explained Emil Manolov, manager of an appliance store in Sofia.

Emil Manolov, appliance store manager:

“Primarily, the heavier appliances — washing machines, refrigerators, and large-screen televisions — where the weight reaches around 100 kilogrammes, are seeing higher prices. For some, the increase is even above this level.”

The fee is charged per kilogramme, which is why it is highest for these appliances. It applies to every electrical appliance placed on the market. Importers and manufacturers are required to pay it, and it is effectively passed on to the end consumer. Recycling tariffs have risen by up to tenfold. On average, this means around BGN 80 more for a heavy washing machine, while for lightweight items such as smartphones, the fee is under BGN 3 per kilogram.

Emil Manolov:

“This is a one-off increase; I believe such adjustments are standard practice worldwide.”

Although talk of significant appliance price hikes began two months ago, the latest national statistics for June show almost no such trend. According to the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the price of cookers rose by 0.2%, while refrigerators became 0.6% cheaper.

The tariffs imposed in the US will not directly affect appliance prices in Bulgaria, as the European market will not be a primary casualty. Smartphones and computers will also escape price hikes, having been exempted from reciprocal tariffs by the US administration.

Dimitar Georgiev, financial analyst:

“They will certainly lead to higher prices for appliances and cars — but in the US. Trump’s tariffs affect US consumers first and foremost, with only minimal indirect impact here in Europe. The reason is that Europe imports appliances from China almost tariff-free, with very few exceptions.” This could even lead to the opposite effect — Europe being flooded with cheap Chinese goods. The scenario of a full-scale trade war is still on the table, despite a temporary reprieve.

Dimitar Georgiev:

“Imports from China could actually rise further, and there are voices arguing both for price increases and decreases in relation to US tariffs. For US consumers, the key is what China and the US ultimately agree on. This latest 90-day postponement once again shows that China is, in fact, the only truly equal economic partner to the US.”

According to the analyst, the impact of the tariffs on Bulgarian business is small and indirect. Bulgaria’s exports to the US account for around 2% of the total — less than €2 billion.