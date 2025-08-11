БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Consumer Basket Becomes More Expensive in Bulgaria: Is It Linked to the Euro Adoption?

The consumer basket has risen by BGN 1 in the past week, the Commodity Exchanges and Auctions Commission reported.

This is due to the change in the price of fruit and vegetables and is not linked to the adoption of the euro.

The price of watermelons, peaches and carrots decreased.

The consumer basket price rose by 1 lev (BGN) over the past week, according to the Commodity Exchanges and Markets Commission.

This increase is due to changes in the prices of fruits and vegetables and is not linked to the adoption of the euro.

Prices for watermelons, peaches, and carrots have decreased.

However, cucumbers, tomatoes, and lemons have become more expensive.

Among basic food products, price increases were observed for pork, yogurt, cheese, and cooking oil. Prices for butter, flour, and eggs have decreased.

“There has been a 1 lev change in the consumer basket over the past week — from 97 to 98 levs. This is a normal fluctuation within typical variations. At present, there is no trend attributable to the introduction of the euro,” said Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commodity Exchange Commission.

