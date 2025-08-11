Consumer Basket Becomes More Expensive in Bulgaria: Is It Linked to the Euro Adoption?

The consumer basket has risen by BGN 1 in the past week, the Commodity Exchanges and Auctions Commission reported.

The consumer basket price rose by 1 lev (BGN) over the past week, according to the Commodity Exchanges and Markets Commission.

This increase is due to changes in the prices of fruits and vegetables and is not linked to the adoption of the euro.

Prices for watermelons, peaches, and carrots have decreased.

However, cucumbers, tomatoes, and lemons have become more expensive.

Among basic food products, price increases were observed for pork, yogurt, cheese, and cooking oil. Prices for butter, flour, and eggs have decreased.