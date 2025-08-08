Risk of Fuel Shortages at Small Petrol Stations Due to Bio-Additive Deficit

Small petrol stations across Bulgaria may soon run out of petrol, fuel traders have warned. The problem, ongoing for several days, stems from a shortage of a mandatory bio-additive required in petrol under an EU directive.

The additive — a new generation of bioethanol — has become scarce in Bulgaria, sparking concern among retailers. However, the Bulgarian Association of Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters believes the issue will be resolved within days.