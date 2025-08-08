Risk of Fuel Shortages at Small Petrol Stations Due to Bio-Additive Deficit

Small petrol stations across Bulgaria may soon run out of petrol, fuel traders have warned. The problem, ongoing for several days, stems from a shortage of a mandatory bio-additive required in petrol under an EU directive.
The additive — a new generation of bioethanol — has become scarce in Bulgaria, sparking concern among retailers. However, the Bulgarian Association of Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters believes the issue will be resolved within days.
Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov, Chairman of the Association, explained:
"At the moment, it’s not only small petrol stations experiencing problems with petrol supplies. Over the past one to two weeks, there have been shortages at sites across the country. The issue is the lack of the new-generation bioethanol, which has been required since 1 June. But I believe the situation is beginning to normalise. The train shipment that was supposed to arrive last Monday is now arriving today, tomorrow, or the day after at the latest. I’m not saying the problem affects only small stations — fuel tends to run out there first — but many large sites across the country have also been without petrol, and the big companies have faced the same issue."