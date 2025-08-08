БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Игра с пиратки е причинила пожара в Шуменското плато,...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
От днес цените на всички стоки и услуги трябва да са...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
"Не мисля, че животът ми струва 10 000 лв.":...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Risk of Fuel Shortages at Small Petrol Stations Due to Bio-Additive Deficit

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази
цените горивата храните близо поскъпнали бензинът дизелът началото месеца
Снимка: БГНЕС

Small petrol stations across Bulgaria may soon run out of petrol, fuel traders have warned. The problem, ongoing for several days, stems from a shortage of a mandatory bio-additive required in petrol under an EU directive.

The additive — a new generation of bioethanol — has become scarce in Bulgaria, sparking concern among retailers. However, the Bulgarian Association of Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters believes the issue will be resolved within days.

Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov, Chairman of the Association, explained:

"At the moment, it’s not only small petrol stations experiencing problems with petrol supplies. Over the past one to two weeks, there have been shortages at sites across the country. The issue is the lack of the new-generation bioethanol, which has been required since 1 June. But I believe the situation is beginning to normalise. The train shipment that was supposed to arrive last Monday is now arriving today, tomorrow, or the day after at the latest. I’m not saying the problem affects only small stations — fuel tends to run out there first — but many large sites across the country have also been without petrol, and the big companies have faced the same issue."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Пари без фактури: Сметната палата със съмнение за данъчни нарушения в няколко общини
1
Пари без фактури: Сметната палата със съмнение за данъчни нарушения...
Преди задължителното обозначаване на цените в евро и левове - готови ли са търговците?
2
Преди задължителното обозначаване на цените в евро и левове -...
НА ЖИВО: Европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
3
НА ЖИВО: Европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки...
Случаят "Дебора" - Георги Георгиев на свобода: Искам да си видя детето, нищо друго, не съм виновен
4
Случаят "Дебора" - Георги Георгиев на свобода: Искам да...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърна в родината
5
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Българите са на трето място сред 30 европейски страни по продължителност на живота в добро здраве
6
Българите са на трето място сред 30 европейски страни по...

Най-четени

Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
1
Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с 2,73 промила
2
Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с...
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
3
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Установен е водачът на лек автомобил, от чийто люк се е показало малко дете в Пловдив
4
Установен е водачът на лек автомобил, от чийто люк се е показало...
Световното първенство по плуване в Сингапур покори ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
5
Световното първенство по плуване в Сингапур покори ефира на БНТ 1 и...
След смъртта на моторист в Нови Искър: Близките му протестираха с искане за справедливост
6
След смъртта на моторист в Нови Искър: Близките му протестираха с...

More from: Economy

Requirement for Dual Display of Prices in Lev and Euro in Bulgaria Comes into Effect
Requirement for Dual Display of Prices in Lev and Euro in Bulgaria Comes into Effect
Inspections in the Seaside Town of Sozopol: Venue Operating Without Mandatory Categorisation for Four Years Inspections in the Seaside Town of Sozopol: Venue Operating Without Mandatory Categorisation for Four Years
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
One Day Before the Deadline: Traders Rush to Update Price Tags in Both Lev and Euro One Day Before the Deadline: Traders Rush to Update Price Tags in Both Lev and Euro
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Bulgarian National Bank: The Economy is Slowing Down Bulgarian National Bank: The Economy is Slowing Down
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Cabinet Approves the Establishment of a "Store for the People" Cabinet Approves the Establishment of a "Store for the People"
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Consumer Basket Has Increased by BGN 7 Consumer Basket Has Increased by BGN 7
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Българите са на трето място сред 30 европейски страни по продължителност на живота в добро здраве
Българите са на трето място сред 30 европейски страни по...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Опит за грабеж на 100 хиляди лева пред банков клон в София Опит за грабеж на 100 хиляди лева пред банков клон в София
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Регионални
Влак помете камион на жп прелез край Пловдив Влак помете камион на жп прелез край Пловдив
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Две деца и жена са в болница след тежка катастрофа на АМ „Тракия“ край Бургас Две деца и жена са в болница след тежка катастрофа на АМ „Тракия“ край Бургас
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Издирван по разследване за отвличания се е предал в полицията
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Потушен е пожарът в Шуменското плато
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
"При безводие плащаме луди пари за вода" - воден режим...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Малки бензиностанции у нас са притеснени, че ще останат без бензин...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ