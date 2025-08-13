БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The Euro Adoption Opens Doors to New Tourists and Investments in Bulgaria

Снимка: BTA

Mayors and experts from the tourism sector expect that Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro will have a positive impact on the country’s tourism, as it will create opportunities to attract more foreign visitors and investors. However, they stress that urgent measures are needed for Bulgaria to seize the chance to promote itself as an eco-friendly destination rich in historical landmarks and cultural events.

At present, Bulgaria is insufficiently represented as a tourist destination abroad, according to local mayors. They believe now is the moment for the state to invest in advertising to attract tourists. The expectation is that their numbers will rise once the country joins the euro area, as Bulgaria will then be perceived as a far more predictable partner.

Ognyan Atanasov, Mayor of Kyustendil Municipality, said:
"Following our entry into Schengen and on the threshold of joining the euro area, we see that the flow of tourists to Bulgaria is increasing. Now is the time to take advantage of strong promotion that will present Bulgaria in the best possible way, attracting more foreign investors and tourists to our country."

Other mayors caution that advertising should not be misleading, and that the country must invest in transport connectivity, wastewater treatment plants, and healthcare.

Marin Kirov, Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality, noted:
"We must act quickly and adopt new legislative measures so as not to miss this moment, when for the first time our European partners are showing full readiness to welcome us."

Polina Karastoyanova, Executive Director of the National Tourism Board, added:
"We must not miss the moment of joining the euro area, because there will not be a second one. This is a six-to-eight-month period of interest from the international community, from investors and from the public towards Bulgaria, and we must take advantage of it."

Experts are convinced that joining the euro area presents a tremendous opportunity for a strong promotional message about Bulgaria as a tourist destination, and that global attention will turn towards the country. In just the first five months since joining Schengen – from January to May this year – the number of foreign tourists visiting Bulgaria has increased by nearly 7% compared with the same period last year.

