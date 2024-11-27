НОВИНИ
Worker dies in forklift accident

Worker dies in forklift accident
19:19, 27.11.2024
A worker has died after being hit by a forklift. The fatal accident occurred this afternoon, November 27, at a warehouse for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, located near Haskovo, Southern Bulgaria.

Emergency teams, police, and fire services were dispatched to the scene.

According to unofficial reports, the victim was 66 years old and was hit by a forklift operated by a colleague of his.

Labuor Inspectorate officials are also on-site to investigate the accident. They stated that they are currently unable to provide further details about the accident.

