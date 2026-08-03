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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Yellow Heat Warning in Force Today and Tomorrow

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Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
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A warning for dangerously high temperatures, with values reaching around 37°C in the shade, is in force this afternoon across parts of the country. It will be predominantly sunny. There will be temporary increases in cloud over eastern and mountainous areas, but little or no rainfall is expected. Maximum temperatures will range between 32°C and 37°C, reaching around 31°C in north-eastern Bulgaria and Sofia, and between 28°C and 31°C along the Black Sea coast. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-east.

A yellow code alert for dangerously hot weather has also been issued for tomorrow, August 4, covering almost the entire country. Maximum temperatures are expected to be 1–2°C higher than today, reaching between 34°C and 38°C across most areas, and around 33°C in Sofia. The weather will remain sunny, with a chance of showers mainly over eastern and mountainous regions. Winds will continue to be light to moderate from the north-east.

Sunny weather is also forecast along the Black Sea coast, with light north-easterly winds, becoming moderate along the southern coastline. Maximum temperatures there will range from 29°C to 32°C. Sea temperatures are around 25°C, while sea conditions will remain slight.

Conditions for mountain tourism will be favourable. The weather will be sunny, with temporary increases in cloud but little or no rainfall. Moderate north-easterly winds are expected, with maximum temperatures on the highest peaks ranging between 14°C and 17°C.

Over the coming days, conditions will remain predominantly sunny. During the afternoon, however, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in eastern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas. The likelihood of rainfall will be lower on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to rise, with maximum values on Saturday expected to range between 35°C and 40°C, remaining slightly lower along the Black Sea coast.

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