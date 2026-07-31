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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Second U.S. Tanker Aircraft Lands at Bezmer Air Base

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Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
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американските самолети цистерни очаква кацнат авиобаза bdquoбезмерldquo

A second U.S. tanker aircraft has landed at Bezmer Air Base, BNT has learned. According to information obtained by BNT News team, no further aircraft are expected to arrive before the end of the day.

Security measures have been stepped up around Bezmer Air Base, where the first two US KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft have now arrived. Unlike during previous visits by journalists, Military Police are preventing access to the entrance of the base. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that both aircraft have landed.

Under the decision of the National Assembly, up to eight aircraft of this type may be stationed in Bulgaria. However, it is not yet clear whether all of them will arrive. The authorisation also allows for the deployment of up to 250 US military personnel. So far, however, there has been no official information on how many have already arrived at Bezmer Air Base.

The situation in the area remains calm. Local residents have shown no signs of tension, with many expressing doubt that the aircraft have already arrived, saying they had not heard any air traffic.

The first of up to eight US aerial refuelling aircraft expected to use Bezmer Air Base landed earlier today.

Rositsa Kraleva:"I think they have arrived, but I haven't seen them."

BNT: "Why do you think that?"

"It's what I've heard from people passing by, but I haven't heard the aircraft myself."

Zhelyazko Zhelyazkov, Bezmer village:"I haven't heard these aircraft arrive, but from what people are saying, they should be here within the next two or three days."

The Ministry of Defence also said that the relevant authorities are carrying out daily risk analyses and assessments. According to the ministry, there is currently no direct threat to Bulgaria's security.

During the Defence Minister's visit to Bezmer Air Base, together with the mayors of municipalities in the Yambol region, it was also confirmed that the aerial refuelling aircraft will be serviced exclusively at the base. This means they will not need to land at civilian airports elsewhere in the country. It remains unclear whether any additional aircraft of this type will arrive at Bezmer Air Base later today.

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