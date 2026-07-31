First of Eight US Aerial Refuelling Aircraft Lands at Bezmer Air Base

The first of an expected eight US aerial refuelling aircraft has landed at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria's Ministry of Defence told BNT on July 31.

Bulgaria's Parliament Approves Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base

Regarding the security situation, the Ministry of Defence said the competent authorities are carrying out daily assessments of developments. According to the ministry, the current assessment is that there is no direct threat to the country. Bulgarian and allied forces have taken all necessary measures to guarantee security.

Another Protest against Deployment of US Aircraft in Bezmer Air Base Held in Yambol

After the National Assembly approved the deployment of the aircraft at Bezmer Air Base on 22 July, tensions arose among residents of the nearby village of Bezmer and other communities in the Yambol region. A petition opposing the arrival of the US aircraft was launched, gathering nearly 475 signatures.