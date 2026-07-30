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Another Protest against Deployment of US Aircraft in Bezmer Air Base Held in Yambol

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Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
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Residents of the Yambol region are protesting against Parliament’s decision to station U.S. tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base. They are demanding greater security guarantees and a reconsideration of the decision.

Concerns Persist Among Bezmer Residents Over Deployment of US Aircraft

This is the second protest by residents from the area against the temporary deployment of US aerial refuelling aircraft at Bezmer Air Base. Residents from the neighbouring Sliven region have also joined the demonstration.

Protesters were carrying banners reading: "Military Aircraft Out."

Following last week's protest, demonstrators gathered today, July 30, outside the Regional Administration building in Yambol, from where they are expected to march to the municipal building.

    Tensions among local residents are mounting as the US aircraft are expected to arrive at Bezmer Air Base by the end of the week. The greatest concern is among residents of the village of Bezmer, which is located in close proximity to the military facility.

    Protesters said:

    "Aircraft were deployed here that we were told would not take part in combat operations. But it turns out these are the aircraft that refuel the fighter jets. That amounts to direct involvement in the war. Our demand is simple: these aircraft should not come here at all."

    "We must continue protesting until the government recognises that people do not want Bulgaria to become a party to this war."

    People are expressing concerns about the security of the region amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and fear that Bulgaria could be drawn into a potential conflict.

    Residents also organized a petition last week, which was delivered to the defense minister.

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