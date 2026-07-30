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Kocani Trial: Police Officer Who Inspected Crash Scene Questioned for Hours Over the Accident Involving Iva Mihaylova

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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делото кочани часове наред продължава разпита полицая огледа катастрофата ива михайлова

The lack of comprehensive measurements of the crash marks from the accident near Kochani in which Ivа Mihaylova was injured has caused tension in the courtroom on July 30.

Decision Expected Tomorrow on Whether Ivа Mihaylova Can Receive Treatment in Bulgaria After Crash in North Macedonia

    The questioning of the police officer who carried out the scene inspection and prepared the accident report has continued for nearly five hours.

    According to Ivа Mihaylova's lawyers, the report includes marks that were not present at the scene, as well as traces left by previous vehicles and earlier accidents.

    The Court Case in Kocani: Will Iva Mihaylova Be Allowed to Receive Medical Treatment in Bulgaria?

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