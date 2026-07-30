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Major Boulevards and Streets in Sofia Are Being Sprayed with Water Due to High Temperatures

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Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
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As an additional measure in response to the high temperatures expected today and tomorrow in Sofia, major boulevards and streets with heavy vehicle traffic and public transit will be sprayed with water, the Sofia Municipality announced on July 30.

At the request of the Sofia Inspectorate, cleaning companies will carry out the activity after 1.00pm. The aim is to reduce the heating of road surfaces and limit the spread of dust during the prolonged hot weather spell.

Teams will spray water on the capital's main entry and exit routes and key road arteries, including Bulgaria Boulevard, Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, Brussels Boulevard, Vasil Levski Boulevard, Sitnyakovo Boulevard, Cherni Vrah Boulevard, Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard, Patriarch Evtimii Boulevard, Georgi S. Rakovski Street, Nikola Vaptsarov Boulevard, Filip Kutev Street, St Kliment Ohridski Boulevard, as well as other busy sections of the road network.

The municipality reminded residents that, according to experts, the health risk is highest between 11.00am and 5.00pm. Citizens are advised to limit time spent outdoors, drink enough fluids, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, hats and sunglasses, and pay particular attention to children, elderly people and those with chronic illnesses.

The municipality urged people not to leave children or pets in parked vehicles, where temperatures can reach dangerous levels within minutes. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, protect themselves and assist those who are most vulnerable during hot weather.

When temperatures are forecast to exceed the daily average, the Sofia Municipal Inspectorate will order sprinkling of water on the streets in the coming days as needed. The activities are monitored by teams working on site, the municipality said.

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