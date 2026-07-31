БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Border Police Helicopter Joins the Efforts to Extinguish the Fire in the Pirin Mountains

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Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Запази
хеликоптер bdquoгранична полицияldquo включи гасенето пожара високо пирин
Снимка: Pirin National Park

The wildfire that broke out high in the Pirin Mountains, within the territory of Pirin National Park, has been brought under control.

Firefighters, staff from Pirin National Park and forestry personnel are continuing their efforts at the scene. They are dousing individual hotspots with water delivered by a Border Police helicopter. At the same time, firebreaks are being created to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Photos: Pirin National Park

According to teams on the ground, the fire is burning at ground level and there is currently no danger of it spreading further. A team of personnel will remain on duty in the area overnight to ensure that the fire does not spread to new areas.

***

A wildfire broke out earlier today July 31 within the territory of Pirin National Park, above the village of Ilindentsi in the area known as Osma Kariera. The fire has affected around one decare of forest vegetation.

The blaze has now been brought under control. It is located in extremely difficult terrain at an altitude of approximately 2,150–2,200 metres above sea level. There is no danger to nearby populated areas.

A helicopter was called to the scene because of the challenging conditions. It will not take part in firefighting operations, as it is a transport aircraft. Instead, its role is to airlift firefighting equipment and water to a point below the ridge of Mount Sharaliya, from where they can be transported to the fire.

The likely cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike.

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