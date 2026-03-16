The top-of-the-list candidates of the Progressive Bulgaria coalition for the snap parliamentary elections on April 19 have been announced, with its leader Rumen Radev standing as a candidate for parliament in two constituencies — Burgas (2nd multi-member constituency) and Sofia (25th constituency).

Former caretaker prime minister Galab Donev will head the list in Pazardzhik (13th constituency), while former defence minister Dimitar Stoyanov leads the list in Haskovo. Former interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev will run in Kardzhali (9th constituency).

Several prominent figures from sport and public life also head candidate lists. Former national volleyball captain Vladimir Nikolov leads the ticket in Plovdiv (16th constituency). Olympic karate champion Ivet Goranova heads the list in Lovech, while marathon swimmer Petar Stoychev leads the list in Smolyan. Performer and public figure Encho Keryazov heads the list in Yambol.:

List of Lead Candidates for the “Progressive Bulgaria” Coalition

Rositsa Karamfilova for 1st constituency Blagoevgrad - She is an expert with over 20 years of experience in environmental management. From 2022–2023, she served as Minister of Environment and Water in two consecutive caretaker governments. From 2023 to 2025, she was an ecological advisor to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria. She is currently Executive Director of the Executive Environment Agency and a member of the Management Board of the European Environment Agency (EEA). She has led the “International Programs and Projects” and “Strategies and Programs” departments and has extensive experience managing national and international environmental projects. In 2001, she graduated with a master’s degree in “Ecology and Environmental Protection” from the University of Chemical Technology and Metallurgy (UCTM) – Sofia. In 2007, she earned a doctoral degree in the same field with a dissertation on innovative treatment of waste bioproducts. She also completed a master’s course in Industrial Management. She is the author of numerous scientific publications and speaks English and Russian. Married, with one child.

Rumen Radev for 2nd constituency Burgas and 25th constituency Sofia - From 2017 to 2026, Rumen Radev was President of the Republic of Bulgaria. On January 19, 2026, he announced his resignation in an address to the Bulgarian people. Following a Constitutional Court decision, his powers were terminated on January 23, 2026. He graduated top of his class from the Air Force School in Dolna Mitropoliya. In 1992, he completed the Maxwell Squadron Officer Course in the US, and from 1994–1996 attended the command and staff programme at the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy, graduating first in his class. In 2003, he completed the Maxwell Air War College in the U.S. with a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies. His name is inscribed in the Maxwell Air War College Hall of Fame. He has over 1,400 flight hours as a fighter pilot and has served as a MiG-29 demonstration pilot. He reached the rank of Major General and from 2014–2016 was Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force. He speaks English, Russian, and German. In 2000, he earned a doctorate in military sciences focused on tactical training improvement and air combat simulation. Married, with three children.

Ilin Dimitrov for 3rd constituency Varna - An expert with extensive experience in tourism, academia, and public administration. From 2022–2023, he served as Minister of Tourism in two consecutive caretaker governments. Previously, he was a member of the 47th National Assembly, chairing the Tourism Committee. He has also served as Chair of the Varna Chamber of Tourism (2020–2022). Currently, he teaches at the University of Economics – Varna, combining business and management expertise with research on sustainable economic policies. He holds degrees from the College of Tourism – Varna, the Higher School of Management, and D. A. Tsenov Academy of Economics – Svishtov in Marketing, Management, and Corporate Management and Controlling. He holds a doctoral degree in tourism from the University of Economics – Varna. Speaks English, German, and Russian. Married, with two children.

Yanka Tyankova for 4th constituency Veliko Tarnovo - An established lawyer and university lecturer with extensive experience in legal science and practice. She is currently a professor and head of the Department of Private Law at the Faculty of Law of Veliko Tarnovo University and also teaches at the Law Faculty of Varna Free University. She combines academic work with a legal practice as a lawyer, mediator, and arbitrator. She holds a master’s in Law and a doctoral degree, specializing in commercial law and insolvency. She is the author of three monographs and numerous scientific studies published nationally and internationally. Speaks Russian and English. Married, with one child.

Tsvetomir Tsvetanov for 5th constituency Vidin - An officer in the Bulgarian Army with leadership and command experience. He has held positions including platoon commander, deputy company commander, and company commander. Currently, he serves as Head of the Military District – Vidin, managing Ministry of Defense structures in the region. He graduated from the National Military University in Veliko Tarnovo with a degree in Tank-Technical and Automotive Forces and Automotive Technology and Transport Logistics. Holds the military rank of Major. Speaks English.

Ivan Shishkov for 6th constituency Vratsa - An expert with extensive experience in architecture, urban planning, and public administration. From 2022–2023, he served as Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, having previously been Deputy Minister and advisor in the same ministry. He has 24 years of experience as Chief Architect of Dragoman Municipality and the Bankya and Triaditsa districts of Sofia Municipality. He currently works as an independent architect. Holds a master’s degree in Architecture from University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy in Sofia. Married.

Nikolay Kosev for 7th constituency Gabrovo - Entrepreneur with over 20 years of professional experience in business management. Founder of the first registered social enterprise in Gabrovo and actively engaged in charitable initiatives. Holds a master’s degree in International Economic Relations from the University of National and World Economy and a bachelor’s in Philosophy from Veliko Tarnovo University. Speaks English.

Rumen Muntyanov for 8th constituency Dobrich - Holds over 15 years of experience in public administration and local government. Currently Secretary of Dobrich Municipality and chair of the local Red Cross. Holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s in Marketing from Veliko Tarnovo University. Speaks English.

Ivan Demerdzhiev for 9th constituency Kardzhali - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in 2022–2023 caretaker governments. Former Minister of Justice in 2021. Longtime member and former chair of the Plovdiv Bar Association, chairing it in 2019-21. Holds a master’s in Law from Plovdiv University. Specialized in litigating complex commercial cases, insolvency and property rights. Speaks Russian and German. Married, with two children.

Yavor Gechev for 10th constituency Kyustendil - Expert in agriculture and rural development with long service in the field. Minister of Agriculture in 2022–2023 caretaker governments. Former MP and Deputy Minister of Agriculture. Advisor to the President on agriculture, food, and forests. Holds a master’s in Plant Protection from the Agricultural University in Plovdiv. Later specialized political management and public policies on national and European level. Speaks English and Russian.

Ivet Goranova for 11th constituency Lovech - Olympic karate champion at Tokyo 2020 and one of Bulgaria’s most successful contemporary athletes. Associated with the Ministry of Interior system. Her athletic career also includes one Athlete of Bulgaria title (2021), a European gold medal and multiple titled from European and world championships. Holds a bachelor’s in Trade Economics and a master’s in Trade Management from the Svishtov Trade Academy. Speaks English.

Dimitar Petrov for 12th constituency Montana - Lawyer and public policy expert specializing in local governance and constitutional law. Senior legal expert with the Sofia Municipal Council. A doctoral student at the law school of the Sofia University. Co-founder of the Union of Young Writers in Bulgaria. Holds four master’s degrees in law, political management and public policies, diplomacy and international relations, and leadership practices (from Sofia University, New Bulgarian University, University of Library Studies and Information Technologies). Speaks English and Russian.

Galab Donev for 13th constituency Pazardzhik - Former caretaker Prime Minister (2022–2023). Chief of the President’s Cabinet (2023–2026). Expert in labor and social policy. Holds master’s degrees in Law and Finance. Speaks English and Russian. Married, with one child.

Petar Vitanov for 14th constituency Pernik - 43 years old. Former MP (2017-2019) and MEP (2019–2024). His career in legislating started at the International Relations Department of Parliament. Holds master’s degrees in International Relations (from Sofia University) and International Finance (New Bulgarian University). Speaks English and Russian. Married, with two children.

Dimitar Zdravkov for 15th constituency Pleven - Has over 10 years in public administration, education, and innovation. Former advisor in the Presidency (2017–2026) in the field of education and innovation. Holds master’s degrees in Law from Veliko Tarnovo University and Macroeconomics (University of National and World Economy in Sofia). Speaks English and Russian. Married, with two children.

Vladimir Nikolov for 16th constituency Plovdiv-city - 48 years old. Former captain of Bulgaria’s national volleyball team, 14 years of management in VC Levski. Graduated from the National Sports Academy. Speaks Serbian, Russian, English, French, Italian. Married, with four children.

Ivan Lalov for 17th constituency Plovdiv-region - Senior officer in the Bulgarian Armed Forces and the Air Force. Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces Command (2018–2026). Commander of Graf Ignatievo Air Base (2014-2018). Graduated from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Force Academy and the G.S.Rakovski Military Academy. Speaks Russian, French, English. Married.

Malomir Vlasov for 18th constituency Razgrad - 52 years old. Entrepreneur in agriculture with over 30 years’ experience. Co-owner of several businesses. Holds a degree in Veterinary Medicine from Trakia University – Stara Zagora. Speaks Russian and English. Married.

Zhivka Buchukovska for 19th constituency Ruse - Expert in architecture and urban planning. Former Chief Architect of Ruse. Holds a degree in Architecture from the Sofia University of Architecture. Speaks English and Russian. Single, with one child.

Slavi Vasilev for 20th constituency Silistra - Bachelor’s in International Relations from Boston University, US. Master’s in Journalism and Media from Sofia University. His career has been focused on analyzing public policies and media communications. Speaks English and French. Single.

Vesela Momcheva-Taun for 21st constituency Sliven - Entrepreneur in renewable energy, aviation, and tourism sectors. Holds a bachelor’s in Business Administration and a master’s in Tourism from the University of Economics – Varna. Speaks English and French. Married, with two children.

Petar Stoychev for 22nd constituency Smolyan - World marathon swimming champion for 11 consecutive years; world and European champion. First Bulgarian in the International Swimming Hall of Fame, US. Doctor in Sports Science from the National Sports Academy in Sofia; physical therapy graduate from Ruse University. Speaks English and Russian. Married, with two children.

Michaela Dotsova for 23rd constituency Sofia - A lawyer with extensive experience in government administration and legislative work. Since 2017, her professional path has been linked to the Ministry of Environment and Water, where she held the position of Director of the Legal Directorate for over seven years. Within the ministry, she has also served as Chief Secretary and Chief of the Minister’s Cabinet. She has worked as a lawyer in the administration of the National Assembly and the Sofia Regional Administration. Holds a PhD in Administrative Law and Administrative Procedure. She is the author of over 13 scientific publications and has participated in numerous conferences on local government, electoral processes, and environmental law. Her dissertation focused on the legality control of municipal council acts. She speaks English. Single.

Stefan Belchev for 24th constituency Sofia - A recognized expert with 30 years of professional experience in internal audit and financial control in the public sector. Over the last two decades, he has held key management positions in the Ministry of Finance, including Deputy Minister of Finance and Director of the State Financial Inspection Agency (SFIA). Until February this year, he led the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Finance. His professional biography also includes strategic roles such as Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB), member of the Management Board of State Fund Agriculture, and member of the Public Oversight Commission of Registered Auditors. Holds a master’s degree in Economics from the Svishtov Trade Academy and a PhD in Economics, specializing in accounting, control, and business analysis. Speaks English. Married, with three children.

Rumen Milanov for 26th constituency Sofia-region - A retired Lieutenant General and one of Bulgaria’s leading national security experts. Throughout his career, he has led three of the country’s key services: the National Service for Combating Organized Crime (NSCOC), the National Security Service (NSO), and the Gendarmerie Directorate. He has also served as Secretary of the Security Council to the Council of Ministers and as head of the Center for Counteracting Corruption. He is a professor at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering, and Geodesy and also teaches at University of National and World Economy and the University of Library Studies and Information Technologies. He is the author of numerous scientific works on security and road safety. He graduated from UACEG and specialized at Scotland Yard. He speaks Russian. Married, with one child.

Alexander Pulev for 27th constituency Stara Zagora - He is a financier and manager with international experience in the real economy and investments. His professional career includes leading financial institutions such as UniCredit, Citigroup, EY, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In government, he has held key positions, including Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications (2021) and Minister of Innovation and Growth in two consecutive caretaker cabinets (2022–2023), where he worked to support business and attract investments. He holds an MBA with a focus on finance from Oxford University, UK, and a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and Finance from the University of Maine, US. He speaks English. Married.

Ilko Iliev for 28th constituency Targovishte - An entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience in the real economy. He is the founder and owner of Mebel-Stil, the largest upholstered furniture manufacturer in Bulgaria. His professional path began in the maritime fleet, where he served as a ship captain. He graduated from the Naval Academy in Varna with a master’s degree in Marine Engineering and Navigation. He speaks Russian. Married.

Dimitar Stoyanov for 29th constituency Haskovo - Aged 57, he is a retired colonel with over 25 years of service in the Air Force, serving as Chief of Staff of the Air Force. He has extensive management experience at the highest government level, having served as Minister of Defense (2022–2023), Chief Secretary of the President, and Secretary for Security and Defense. He is a key expert in strategic planning and the initiator of projects for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) and aerial firefighting. He graduated from the Vasil Levski Air Force Academy, the Military Academy in Sofia, and the Maxwell Air Force College in the USA. He speaks English and Russian. Married.

Yavor Plashilski for 30th constituency Shumen - A physician with nearly 30 years of experience in human medicine. His career began in the Shumen Emergency Services and also included the Workers’ Hospital and a long-term practice as a family doctor in Tsarev Brod. Since 2008, he has been part of the Zdrave Medical Center in Shumen, and since 2025, he has been a mentor, training residents in General Medicine at Varna Medical University. He holds a master’s degree in Human Medicine from Varna Medical University. He speaks English and Russian. Married.

Encho Keryazov for 31st constituency Yambol - A world-renowned performer and public figure with a significant contribution to Bulgarian culture and sports. He currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Yambol for a second term, founder of the Encho Keryazov Foundation supporting talented children, and producer of the Night of the Stars international show. Before his political career, he achieved global success as an acrobat and national competitor in sports acrobatics. He has received numerous top honors, including the Silver Clown at the Monte Carlo Festival, the Honorary Badge of the President of Bulgaria, and the Golden Age award. He graduated from the National Sports Academy in Sofia. Speaks Russian and English. Divorced.