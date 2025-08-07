13-Year-Old Boy Riding Electric Scooter Hit a Child in Karnobat

A 13-year-old boy riding an electric scooter struck an 8-year-old child in the town of Karnobat.

The incident occurred yesterday shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of “P.K. Yavorov” and “Drava” streets in the town.

According to initial reports, the older boy lost control of the scooter and collided with the younger child, who was on the roadway at the time.

The injured child sustained a minor abrasion on the right knee, was examined by a medical team, and discharged for home treatment.