17-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Water Attraction Accident in Aheloy

A serious incident involving a water attraction has occurred on the beach in Aheloy, where six young people fell from an inflatable “banana” pulled by a jet ski. A 17-year-old boy from Israel is in life-threatening condition in hospital in Burgas.

According to initial inspections by the Maritime Administration, the water sports base was operating without certification and lacked the necessary documentation to conduct water entertainment activities.

The incident happened when six Israeli tourists boarded the inflatable banana, which is towed by a jet ski at sea. During the ride, the group fell into the water. Three of them sustained more serious injuries, with initial reports indicating that the 17-year-old boy struck his head on rocks.

Todor Georgiev, lifeguard in Aheloy, said medical supplies were used to treat the injured until the ambulance arrived. He added that the injured boy was conscious at the time.

“We used medical materials from the first aid kit—Rivanol and other supplies—and we washed the wound and waited for the ambulance,” he said.

When asked whether the boy was conscious, he replied:

“Yes, he was conscious, he was not unconscious.”

Regarding the other two injured youths, he added:

“They had minor scrapes, nothing serious.”

The condition of the underage boy has worsened. He is now in life-threatening condition in the intensive care unit of Burgas Hospital with a skull fracture.

Following the incident, the water sports base in Aheloy was found to be operating illegally. Police have seized the jet ski and the attraction equipment. The operator of the jet ski has been detained, and the water base has remained closed.

The mayor of Aheloy has requested explanations from the water base staff.

Dimitar Neychev, Mayor of Aheloy: “They had finished the entertainment and were going out to pick them up, to take them back to shore. And this happened at no speed, as they told me—the jet ski and the inflatable were already moving by inertia.”

He added that it was claimed the young people had jumped into the sea themselves.

When asked how such a serious injury could have occurred, he said:

“I cannot explain it. The seabed is shallow—maybe they hit a rock when jumping.”

The Maritime Administration inspection has identified serious violations. The water base had no documentation to carry out the activity and failed to meet safety requirements. The jet ski operator also lacked the required certification and will be sanctioned, as will the beach concession holder.