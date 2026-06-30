БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Трима туристи пострадаха при инцидент с атракцион на...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
След сигнал за незаконна намеса на борда: ВВС изпълниха...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Резултатите от НВО: Учениците се справят със задачи по...
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.
РЗИ-Бургас за мазута по плажовете: Пробите от морето не...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Иван Демерджиев: Мантинелите в България вероятно са...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Две години от избора и интронизацията на патриарх Даниил:...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Владимир Кличко пред БНТ: Само с последствия за агресора...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

17-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Water Attraction Accident in Aheloy

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
EN
Запази
трима туристи пострадаха инцидент атракцион плажа ахелой

A serious incident involving a water attraction has occurred on the beach in Aheloy, where six young people fell from an inflatable “banana” pulled by a jet ski. A 17-year-old boy from Israel is in life-threatening condition in hospital in Burgas.

According to initial inspections by the Maritime Administration, the water sports base was operating without certification and lacked the necessary documentation to conduct water entertainment activities.

The incident happened when six Israeli tourists boarded the inflatable banana, which is towed by a jet ski at sea. During the ride, the group fell into the water. Three of them sustained more serious injuries, with initial reports indicating that the 17-year-old boy struck his head on rocks.

    Todor Georgiev, lifeguard in Aheloy, said medical supplies were used to treat the injured until the ambulance arrived. He added that the injured boy was conscious at the time.

    “We used medical materials from the first aid kit—Rivanol and other supplies—and we washed the wound and waited for the ambulance,” he said.

    When asked whether the boy was conscious, he replied:

    “Yes, he was conscious, he was not unconscious.”

    Regarding the other two injured youths, he added:

    “They had minor scrapes, nothing serious.”

    The condition of the underage boy has worsened. He is now in life-threatening condition in the intensive care unit of Burgas Hospital with a skull fracture.

    Following the incident, the water sports base in Aheloy was found to be operating illegally. Police have seized the jet ski and the attraction equipment. The operator of the jet ski has been detained, and the water base has remained closed.

    The mayor of Aheloy has requested explanations from the water base staff.

    Dimitar Neychev, Mayor of Aheloy:

    “They had finished the entertainment and were going out to pick them up, to take them back to shore. And this happened at no speed, as they told me—the jet ski and the inflatable were already moving by inertia.”

    He added that it was claimed the young people had jumped into the sea themselves.

    When asked how such a serious injury could have occurred, he said:

    “I cannot explain it. The seabed is shallow—maybe they hit a rock when jumping.”

    The Maritime Administration inspection has identified serious violations. The water base had no documentation to carry out the activity and failed to meet safety requirements. The jet ski operator also lacked the required certification and will be sanctioned, as will the beach concession holder.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
    1
    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
    "Детето е герой, очаквахме най-лошото": Пред БНТ говорят полицаите, напътствали момичето, което спаси майка си след припадък зад волана
    2
    "Детето е герой, очаквахме най-лошото": Пред БНТ говорят...
    След сигнал за незаконна намеса на борда: ВВС изпълниха успешно задача по охрана на въздушното ни пространство
    3
    След сигнал за незаконна намеса на борда: ВВС изпълниха успешно...
    Трима души са ранени след взрив в Монако, сред тях е украинският олигарх Вадим Ермолаев
    4
    Трима души са ранени след взрив в Монако, сред тях е украинският...
    Зараза от тропически комари: Как да се предпазим?
    5
    Зараза от тропически комари: Как да се предпазим?
    От 7 юли започва изплащането на осъвременените пенсии
    6
    От 7 юли започва изплащането на осъвременените пенсии

    Най-четени

    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
    1
    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
    По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните осигурителни прагове и максималният осигурителен доход
    2
    По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните...
    Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за часове АМ "Тракия"
    3
    Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за...
    Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са поставени под карантина
    4
    Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са...
    Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
    5
    Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
    България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите
    6
    България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите

    More from: Bulgaria

    “The Child Is a Hero, We Expected the Worst”: Police Officers Who Guided the 12-Year-Old Girl Who Saved Her Mother's Life after She Collapsed at the Wheel Speak to BNT
    “The Child Is a Hero, We Expected the Worst”: Police Officers Who Guided the 12-Year-Old Girl Who Saved Her Mother's Life after She Collapsed at the Wheel Speak to BNT
    The Plane that Reported an Unauthorized Intrusion on Board is Currently at Burgas Airport The Plane that Reported an Unauthorized Intrusion on Board is Currently at Burgas Airport
    Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
    A Plane Operated by the Polish Airline LOT Made an Emergency Landing at Burgas Airport After False Hijacking Code Triggered A Plane Operated by the Polish Airline LOT Made an Emergency Landing at Burgas Airport After False Hijacking Code Triggered
    Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
    'Litasco' to Lift Restrictions on Oil Supplies to Lukoil Neftochim after Talks with Bulgarian Government 'Litasco' to Lift Restrictions on Oil Supplies to Lukoil Neftochim after Talks with Bulgarian Government
    Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
    European Public Prosecutor's Office Arrested Eight People Suspected of Subsidy Fraud European Public Prosecutor's Office Arrested Eight People Suspected of Subsidy Fraud
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    After Suspected Unlawful Interference on Board: Bulgarian Air Force Successfully Carries Out Airspace Security Mission After Suspected Unlawful Interference on Board: Bulgarian Air Force Successfully Carries Out Airspace Security Mission
    Чете се за: 04:52 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Тревога в небето: Български изтребител ескортира пътнически самолет
    Тревога в небето: Български изтребител ескортира пътнически самолет
    Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
    У нас
    Отново тежък инцидент с воден атракцион край морето – 17-годишно момче е с опасност за живота Отново тежък инцидент с воден атракцион край морето – 17-годишно момче е с опасност за живота
    Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
    У нас
    Близо 2000 загинали и над 10 000 ранени след земетресение във Венецуела Близо 2000 загинали и над 10 000 ранени след земетресение във Венецуела
    Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
    По света
    Жегата продължава: До 39° в Сандански и Русе, очаква се захлаждане през уикенда Жегата продължава: До 39° в Сандански и Русе, очаква се захлаждане през уикенда
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    У нас
    Осем задържани в София за измама с европейски средства в размер на...
    Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
    У нас
    Скандален договор: 240 000 лева за почистването на трева и дървета
    Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
    У нас
    "Литаско" вдигна запора на доставките на петрол за...
    Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
    Икономика
    Седем седмокласнички с максимален резултат на НВО
    Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ