19-Year-Old Atrrested for Cyberattacks against BNT, BNR, and Government Institutions

The General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) has arrested a 19-year-old hacker in Sofia over large-scale cyberattacks targeting Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), state institutions and private companies. The young man used artificial intelligence to extract personal data and distribute malicious software.

He operated under two aliases on social media and across the internet.

The aim of the attacks was financial gain through the sale of the stolen information on specialised hacking forums and channels on the dark web. According to the evidence gathered, the hacker managed to extract databases containing information on thousands of users, including names, telephone numbers, email and postal addresses, online purchase histories and other personal data.

The suspect also promoted and encouraged the distribution of dangerous malware known as “Cobra Stealer”. This type of virus is programmed to secretly extract saved passwords, banking details and cryptocurrency wallets from infected computers.

During searches at addresses in Sofia, computers, hard drives, mobile devices and documents providing evidence of the criminal activity were seized. The hacker has been charged with three offences by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

Photos: GDCOC