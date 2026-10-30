Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works: Over 1,000 Kilometres of Roads To Be Designed in 2027

More than 1,000 kilometres of roads and 40 sites related to water infrastructure are to be designed next year, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has announced.

Priority projects include the ring roads of Sofia and Plovdiv, the roads between Ruse and Makaza and between Sofia and Montana via Petrohan, sections of the Black Sea, Rila and Struma motorways, as well as part of the Vratsa bypass. Concessionaires will also be sought for the roads between Ruse and Makaza and between Sofia and Montana.