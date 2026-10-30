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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works: Over 1,000 Kilometres of Roads To Be Designed in 2027

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Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
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2027 година бъдат проектирани 1000 километра пътища съобщиха мррб

More than 1,000 kilometres of roads and 40 sites related to water infrastructure are to be designed next year, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has announced.

Priority projects include the ring roads of Sofia and Plovdiv, the roads between Ruse and Makaza and between Sofia and Montana via Petrohan, sections of the Black Sea, Rila and Struma motorways, as well as part of the Vratsa bypass. Concessionaires will also be sought for the roads between Ruse and Makaza and between Sofia and Montana.

Ivan Shishkov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: “Our analysis shows the following: this year, we need to start designing around 1,300 kilometres of motorways, expressways and four-lane roads in Bulgaria in order to achieve proper connectivity across our country.”

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