200,000 Signatures for a Referendum on Leaving the Eurozone Submitted to Parliament

Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
At the initiative of the association "Doiran - 2025"

Дойран 2025
Снимка: BTA/27.10.25

Nearly 200,000 signatures have been collected by the association “Doiran – 2025” in support of a referendum comprising eight questions concerning the eurozone and Bulgaria’s membership in the European Union.

The processed petitions, weighing almost 150 kilogrammes, were submitted today, October 2028 to the Parliament's registry. Under the law, the National Assembly has three months to rule on the proposal.

“We are submitting 200,000 signatures. There are eight questions, three of which relate to the consequences of joining the eurozone. The remaining questions concern the law on direct citizen participation, aiming to ease the conditions for holding referendums, so that fewer signatures are required to initiate one. There are also questions protecting cash payments – similar to measures taken in Austria and Hungary – as well as certain limitations regarding digital payments and the digital euro. I hope that such a referendum can take place in January or February,” commented Rumyana Chenalova, Chair of the association “Doiran – 2025.”

