НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised

пирогов изхвърляме болнични отпадъци битовите
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:59, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Medical assistance was provided to 27 women in 'Pirogov' emergency hospital after they received botulinum toxin injections for cosmetic purposes. This was announced by the medical facility on February 14. Seven of the women were hospitalisation, while the others experienced milder symptoms that did not necessitate inpatient care.

Currently, the hospital is treating one patient who is suffering from iatrogenic botulism, one of the most severely affected. A multidisciplinary medical team is caring for her.

Iatrogenic botulism is a rare but potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the administration of botulinum neurotoxin. The progression of paralytic changes can lead to involvement of the respiratory muscles and the onset of respiratory weakness, requiring mechanical ventilation, the hospital added.

On January 30, 2025, the hospital reported saving a 30-year-old woman who suffered from botulinum toxin injection. After her, several other women sought medical assistance at the hospital.

On February 4, the first part of the requested botulinum antitoxin was delivered to "Pirogov" for the treatment of patients suffering from iatrogenic botulism. Two days later, the rest of the antitoxin arrived.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means
President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means
18:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
 Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
17:54, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Conservation of the first statue discovered in ancient city of Heraclea Syntytica completed
Conservation of the first statue discovered in ancient city of Heraclea Syntytica completed
17:18, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
16:45, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
16:11, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
 NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
15:02, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest
Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest
14:46, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro
Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro
14:19, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
14:04, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
12:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
 Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
22:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
20:53, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
More from: Health
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botulinum toxin product
Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botulinum toxin product
Топ 24
Най-четени
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че излиза и не се върна повече
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че...
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Руска атака срещу саркофага на Чернобил - има ли изтичане на радиация
Руска атака срещу саркофага на Чернобил - има ли изтичане на радиация
Продължава борбата за живота на майката, блъсната заедно с двете ѝ деца на тротоар в Русе
Продължава борбата за живота на майката, блъсната заедно с двете ѝ...
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Очаква се срещата между Путин и Тръмп да е в Саудитска Арабия
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Очаква се срещата между Путин и Тръмп...
Годишната инфлация през януари е 3,7%
Годишната инфлация през януари е 3,7%
Очаквайте: Стоян Добрев в предаването "Зала на славата"
Очаквайте: Стоян Добрев в предаването "Зала на славата"