27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised

Medical assistance was provided to 27 women in 'Pirogov' emergency hospital after they received botulinum toxin injections for cosmetic purposes. This was announced by the medical facility on February 14. Seven of the women were hospitalisation, while the others experienced milder symptoms that did not necessitate inpatient care.

Currently, the hospital is treating one patient who is suffering from iatrogenic botulism, one of the most severely affected. A multidisciplinary medical team is caring for her.

Iatrogenic botulism is a rare but potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the administration of botulinum neurotoxin. The progression of paralytic changes can lead to involvement of the respiratory muscles and the onset of respiratory weakness, requiring mechanical ventilation, the hospital added.

On January 30, 2025, the hospital reported saving a 30-year-old woman who suffered from botulinum toxin injection. After her, several other women sought medical assistance at the hospital.

On February 4, the first part of the requested botulinum antitoxin was delivered to "Pirogov" for the treatment of patients suffering from iatrogenic botulism. Two days later, the rest of the antitoxin arrived.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News