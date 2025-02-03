НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

11 women with severe complaints ended up in hospital after cosmetic procedures with Botulinum toxin product

Patients complain of vision loss, blurred and double vision, muscle pain, speech and concentration problems

вече жените тежки оплаквания инжектиране ботокс платили промоционална цена мнима лекарка
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:09, 03.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Eleven women are now suffering from severe complications after receiving injections of unlicensed botulinum toxin product at one and the same studio. Five of them are currently being treated at Pirogov emergency hospital with the last two being admitted on February 2, the hospital told BNT.

On February 1, the Medical Suprevision agency ordered an inspection, and a meeting with the Minister of Health is scheduled for February 3.

All 11 women who suffered complications visited the same aesthetic studio, said Neli Georgieva, vice president of the Association of Aesthetic Medicine Patients, in an interview with BNT News. The procedure with Botulinum toxin product was carried out by the same woman—a foreigner with no medical training. Days after receiving the injections containing Botulinum toxin product, the patients began experiencing neurological issues.

“These issues include blurred and double vision, one woman even lost vision in one eye. They have neurological problems, muscle pain, extreme fatigue, they are unable to drive or go to work, and they have speech difficulties and concentration problems,” explained Neli Georgieva.

It wasn’t just the significant promotion advertised on social media that led the women to visit the particular studio.

“Some of them were misled by very good referrals from their acquaintances, whose effect after procedure with botulinum toxin containing product lasted much longer than expected. They were so satisfied that they recommended it,” Nelli Georgieva said.

The most severely affected patient was extremely fortunate, as "Pirogov" was able to urgently provide and administer a life-saving botulinum antitoxin serum, which is generally not available in Bulgaria. It was found only at the Military Medical Academy (VMA).

“It was truly a great stroke of luck that this happened,” said Assoc. Prof. Maria Dimitrova, head of the Neurology Clinic at "Pirogov."

The woman was admitted during the night shift.

“She had drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, which progressed within a few days before she arrived. The most alarming issue for her, and the reason she sought medical help so urgently, was the muscle weakness in all four limbs and severe difficulty moving. She was admitted as an emergency,” Prof. Dimitrova further explained.

The diagnosis was severe—iatrogenic botulism. The patient had previously received treatments with Botulinum toxin contaning product but had never encountered complications before.

A check by BNT News revealed that the woman posing as a dermatologist had erased the information about her online, though her promotion is still visible, along with a TikTok video featuring the procedures she offered.

The woman saved at "Pirogov" hospital has already filed a police report.

The Association recommends:

“Ask for a passport showing exactly what was injected; there should be a sticker with a batch number,” emphasised Neli Georgieva.

This was something the affected women did not receive, despite being assured that the studio was using a licensed product in Bulgaria.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
19:53, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
 Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
18:48, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Researchers from the Sorbonne University will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
Researchers from the Sorbonne University will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
18:10, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova
Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova
17:44, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Sofia Mayoral Election Case Returns for New Consideration by Lower Instance Court
Sofia Mayoral Election Case Returns for New Consideration by Lower Instance Court
17:07, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov: Vapes should be banned in Bulgaria
Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov: Vapes should be banned in Bulgaria
16:23, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends
15:56, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs
Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs
15:18, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
13:41, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Cybercrime Directorate Warns of Phishing Campaign Purporting to Be from Law Firms
Cybercrime Directorate Warns of Phishing Campaign Purporting to Be from Law Firms
12:58, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
12:49, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 No to the Euro: The "Father of the Currency Board" Will Participate in a Forum of "Vazrazhdane"
No to the Euro: The "Father of the Currency Board" Will Participate in a Forum of "Vazrazhdane"
12:38, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
More from: Health
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botulinum toxin product
Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botulinum toxin product
Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge
Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge
Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
Топ 24
Най-четени
Разширението на метрото в София - нови участъци, интермодални възли и буферни паркинги за столичани
Разширението на метрото в София - нови участъци, интермодални възли...
Руски шпионски кораб се запали край бреговете на Сирия
Руски шпионски кораб се запали край бреговете на Сирия
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах - очакванията, фаворитите и новите неща
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах -...
Леглото и луксозната стая не лекуват, трябва персонал, заяви д-р Цветеслава Гълъбова
Леглото и луксозната стая не лекуват, трябва персонал, заяви д-р...
Извънредно положение на Санторини: Преживяхме един ужас
Извънредно положение на Санторини: Преживяхме един ужас
След "заложническата криза" в тролей в София: Какво показа проверката?
След "заложническата криза" в тролей в София: Какво...
Главен комисар Мирослав Рашков разпореди засилен контрол на пътя
Главен комисар Мирослав Рашков разпореди засилен контрол на пътя
Отпада "контактната бележка", вижте още какви промени се въвеждат за детските градини
Отпада "контактната бележка", вижте още какви промени се...
Зеленски: Путин се страхува от разговори с мен
Зеленски: Путин се страхува от разговори с мен
Димитър Кузманов загуби във втория кръг на квалификациите на турнир от сериите "Чалънджър" в Тенерифе
Димитър Кузманов загуби във втория кръг на квалификациите на турнир от сериите "Чалънджър" в Тенерифе
Още шест седмици зима прогнозира мармотът Фил (СНИМКИ)
Още шест седмици зима прогнозира мармотът Фил (СНИМКИ)