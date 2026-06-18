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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

72-Year-Old Man Injured After Being Assaulted by Four Masked Men in Stara Zagora

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Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
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души потърсили спешна помощ исул протеста

A 72-year-old man was injured after being beaten by four masked men in Stara Zagora. This was reported by the press office of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in the city on June 18.

A report of the incident was made to the emergency number 112 at around 2:30 p.m. yesterday. A police team was immediately dispatched to the scene, where officers found the victim. He was subsequently taken to the Emergency Medical Centre for examination.

As a result of investigative and search operations carried out by police officers, two boys aged 17 and 14 were identified as being involved in the assault. The other two suspects are currently being sought.

The two boys have been detained for up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.


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