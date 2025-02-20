A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat

On February 20, around 08:00 am, at Karnobat station, during a maneuver to attach a locomotive to passenger train No. 30153 on the route Burgas – Karnobat – Varna, the locomotive failed to stop in time and collided with the train consisting of a single carriage.

As a result of the incident, six passengers were slightly injured. Emergency medical assistance was called to the scene, and investigative authorities are expected to arrive to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A total of 15 passengers were travelling on the train and alternative transport will be provided for them. The incident will not affect the movement of other trains in the section, according to Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ).

