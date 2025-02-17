A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, a woman is in serious condition

A man died at the scene, and a woman is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash in the district of Plovdiv (Southern Bulgaria) on February 17.

The accident occurred on the section between the villages of Kalekovets and Stryama.

The emergency call was received on the 112 hotline after 10:30 AM. According to initial reports, a passenger car veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a minibus. The driver of the car was killed at the scene, while a passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

photo by BNT-Plovdiv

The woman sustained multiple injuries, and doctors at St. George University Hospital are fighting for her life. The minibus driver was tested for alcohol and drugs, with negative results, according to the Plovdiv police.

Until the completion of the investigation, traffic in the direction of Plovdiv is redirected via the Trakia motorway, while traffic towards Stryama is impeded and regulated by police officers.

