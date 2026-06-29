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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

A Man Is In Critical Condition After a Tree Fell on Him in a Forest near Kazanlak

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Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
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души потърсили спешна помощ исул протеста

A 57-year-old man has been admitted to hospital in Stara Zagora with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a falling tree in a forest above the village of Dolno Izvorovo, near Kazanlak, press office of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Stara Zagora said on June 29.

The incident was reported at around midday on Sunday by the Kazanlak branch of the Emergency Medical Services. According to initial information, the man was cutting down a tree in the forest when it fell on him.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the incident.

Earlier this month, a tree fell onto two cars in central Sofia.

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