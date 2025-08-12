БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Заради бедност, миграция или ранни бракове: Над 430 деца...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Претърсват търговци на оръжие у нас заради съмнения, че...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Пожарът над Илинденци навлезе в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
"Един политик тръгва да си прави държавни магазини с...
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе -...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

A Military Drone Surfaced on a Beach in Sozopol (PHOTOS)

Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
A military drone surfaced this morning on Harmani Beach in Sozopol. There is still no official information as to how the drone ended up on one of the resort town’s central beaches.

Part of the shoreline has been cordoned off, with army personnel and police present at the scene.

“I was doing my morning training. I went to the far end and saw it – it was in the sea. I realised it wasn’t a toy, and then I decided I should pull it out. Better to have it on the beach than leave it in the sea, in case something happened there. I didn’t even think that it might be dangerous.”

“People are concerned about the safety of beachgoers, so it’s only natural to remove it.”


