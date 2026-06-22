An Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox Detected in Parvomay

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has confirmed an outbreak of sheep and goat pox in the town of Parvomay, in the district of Plovdiv, the agency announced on its website on June 22.

The disease was detected at a livestock holding containing 30 sheep. The owner reported the case after responding promptly to the appearance of clinical symptoms and provided full cooperation to the veterinary authorities.

This is the first outbreak of the disease recorded in nearly five months.

A five-kilometre protection zone has been established around the outbreak. It includes Parvomay and the villages of Poroyna and Tatarevo.

A 15-kilometre surveillance zone has also been established. It includes the villages of Krushevo, Gradina, Vinitsa, Dalbok Izvor, Bryagovo, Dragoynovo, Byala Reka, Pravoslaven, Bukovo, Voden, Ezerovo and Dobri Dol in Parvomay Municipality, Plovdiv Region; Konush, Patriarch Evtimovo, Novi Izvor and Izbeglii in Asenovgrad Municipality; Karadzhovo, Bogdanitsa, Ahmatovo, Seltsi, Popovitsa and Milevo in Sadovo Municipality; Skobelevo, Varbitsa and Bodrovo in Dimitrovgrad Municipality, Haskovo Region; and Orizovo, Plodovitovo, Mirovo and Opalchenets in Bratya Daskalovi Municipality, Stara Zagora Region.

Control and eradication measures have been introduced in accordance with European and national legislation. These include the humane culling and disposal of all infected and contact small ruminants at the affected holding.

The disease does not pose a risk to humans, but its spread can cause significant economic damage.

The BFSA is urging livestock owners to notify a veterinarian immediately if they suspect sheep and goat pox. Reporting the disease is mandatory and is of critical importance in preventing its further spread.

Reports can be submitted around the clock via the agency’s hotline on 0 700 122 99.