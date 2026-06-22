Ancient Thracian Sanctuary Begliktash Welcomes Summer With Solstice Spectacle

With the first rays of sunlight this morning, the ancient Thracian sanctuary Begliktash welcomed the arrival of summer in spectacular fashion.

On the day of the summer solstice – the longest day of the year – the sun passed through the natural opening in the rock known as Apostoltash, creating a striking light phenomenon that was observed by the ancient Thracians centuries ago.

It is believed that this was how, millennia ago, the Thracians marked the changing of the seasons and used the sanctuary as a form of astronomical calendar.

Today, Begliktash continues to captivate visitors with its unique combination of history, natural beauty and mystery, turning sunrise on the day of the solstice into a memorable experience for the dozens of people who gathered to witness the event.