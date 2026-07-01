Average Pension in Bulgaria to Reach €543.46 in 2026

The average pension in 2026 is expected to reach €543.46, according to the draft State Social Insurance Budget Act for 2026, which has been approved by the government on July 1. A real increase in pensions of 4.5% is projected, based on a forecast annual average inflation rate of 4.3%, measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices.

From 1 July 2026, all pensions granted by the end of 2025 are set to be increased by 7.8% under the Swiss rule, as provided for in Article 100 of the Social Insurance Code. From the same date, the minimum old-age pension for insured service and age with a full contribution record will rise from €322.37 to €347.51. The social old-age pension, along with all related pensions and supplementary payments, will also increase by the percentage determined under the Swiss rule. The maximum combined monthly pension payment, whether from one or more pensions, will remain unchanged from 2025 at €1,738.40.

In 2026, women employed under third-category labour conditions will qualify for retirement upon reaching 62 years and six months of age and having 36 years and 10 months of insured service. For men, the requirements will be 64 years and nine months of age and 39 years and 10 months of insured service.

A total of €13.5039 billion has been allocated in 2026 for the payment of all types of pensions and related supplements, representing 10.8% of the country's projected gross domestic product. This is €1.1799 billion, or 9.6%, more than the amount allocated for pensions under the 2025 State Social Insurance Budget.

The minimum insurable income for self-employed individuals will increase to €620.20 from 1 August 2026. From the same date, the maximum insurable income for all insured persons will rise to €2,300.

The child-care benefit for raising a child up to the age of two, as well as the benefit for fathers (or adoptive parents) caring for a child up to the age of eight, will remain unchanged at €398.81. The minimum daily unemployment benefit will also remain unchanged at €9.21, while the maximum daily unemployment benefit will stay at €54.78.

From 1 August 2026, civil servants covered by the Civil Servants Act and employees under the Judicial System Act will begin paying personal social insurance contributions. From that date, contributions will be shared between employer and employee at a ratio of 80:20, before moving to 60:40 from 1 January 2027, bringing them into line with the contribution split applied to all other employees.