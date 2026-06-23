Award for Bulgarian Science: INSAIT Receives European Research Council Grant

For the first time, a Bulgarian scientific institution — INSAIT and Sofia University "St Kliment Ohridski" — has received the highest distinction awarded by the European Research Council in the field of engineering and natural sciences.

The prestigious €2.5m grant has been awarded to Prof Bernhard Haeupler, a researcher at INSAIT. His project focuses on the development of next-generation algorithms — complex networks capable of operating in real time in logistics, transport systems and internet infrastructure.

INSAIT founder, Prof Martin Vechev, described the award as one of the most significant achievements in Bulgarian science over the past 20 years. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said the distinction places Bulgaria on the European map of leading scientific centres and enhances the country's ability to attract talent, investment and world-class research in cutting-edge scientific fields.

Prof Bernhard Haeupler, INSAIT researcher and recipient of the award: