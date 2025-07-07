"Bathed in Light" – Floating Musical Fountain in Pomorie Welcomes Visitors (see pics)

The impressive floating fountain, anchored approximately 25 metres off the coast of Pomorie, is now open for visitors.

This unique attraction is freely accessible for tourists and residents, offering a spectacular view from the town’s coastal promenade and pedestrian walkway.

After sunset, "Bathed in Light" presents a mesmerising show of five musical pieces, each accompanied by synchronised light and water choreography. Throughout the summer, residents and guests of Pomorie can enjoy the captivating water performance every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM.