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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BFSA Seizes Over a Tonne of Animal Products Without Documents at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Запази
бабх иззе тон животински продукти без документи гкпп bdquoкапитан андреевоldquo
Снимка: Bulgarian Food Safety Agency

Inspectors from the Border Control Directorate of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency seized over a tonne of animal products at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing. The checks were carried out jointly with officers from the Customs Agency.

While inspecting a Turkish-registered bus entering the country, inspectors discovered 1,020 kg of sheep tallow without documentation of origin. During another inspection of a Bulgarian-registered passenger car, 206 kg of dairy products were discovered without the required accompanying documents. The goods were seized and are scheduled to be destroyed.

The Agency’s monitoring at border checkpoints is ongoing and protects consumers by preventing non-compliant and potentially hazardous food and feed from entering the European Union.

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