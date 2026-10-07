Black Sea Drone Attack Sparks Political Reactions in Bulgarian Parliament

Reactions in Parliament are continuing following the drone attack on commercial vessels in the Black Sea. 'Democratic Bulgaria' called for Prime Minister Rumen Radev to address the National Assembly and provide details about the attack on the vessels in the Black Sea. The governing parties rejected the proposal, prompting criticism from the opposition.

'Progressive Bulgaria' blocked the vote on a proposal for Prime Minister Rumen Radev to appear in the plenary chamber and clarify who was responsible for what happened yesterday in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. The proposal was put forward by 'Democratic Bulgaria', but all opposition parties backed it. 'Democratic Bulgaria' also insisted that, in addition to the prime minister, the defence minister, the chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the heads of the security services should appear before Parliament.

MPs also discussed today’s Consultative Council for National Security. According to the opposition, it should not be merely a formal exercise, but should result in clear and decisive action. The most important thing, they said, was for Bulgaria to call for peace and for Russia to immediately cease fire. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and Vazrazhdane also commented.

Ivaylo Mirchev, 'Democratic Bulgaria': “I am deeply surprised that anyone is concerned about the prime minister, the defence minister and the heads of the security services being heard in the National Assembly. What needs to happen for MPs to understand that when commercial vessels are attacked, the public needs to know what is happening? This is an escalation – a vessel has been sunk and people have been killed.” Delyan Peevski, Movement for Rights and Freedoms: “I am impressed by Ms Iotova. For the first time yesterday, she behaves like President, or started behaving like President. After the prime minister-president prevented her from holding a Consultative Council for National Security, she decided to go ahead and hold it. That was the right step. Let this not be interpreted as support. We will not support her in the first round; we will see what happens afterwards.” Tsontcho Ganev, Vazrazhdane: “Bulgaria has now been effectively drawn into the war, which is only a few hundred kilometres from our country. There must be an immediate halt to arms exports to Ukraine – this is drawing us into the military conflict.”

There were also other proposals for ministers to appear before Parliament – Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev over crash barriers and Delyan Peevski’s flights, and the health minister over the high cost of medicines – but these were also rejected.