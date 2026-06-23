BNT Director General Milena Milotinova Receives 'WEBIT Changemakers' Award

The Director General of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Milena Milotinova, has received the WEBIT Changemakers award for her contribution to building Bulgaria’s global profile and strengthening the positive image of the public broadcaster.

Among these achievements is Bulgaria’s historic success at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

Recognition was also awarded to BNT presenters Boyko Vassilev, host of Panorama, and Mariana Vekilska, host of Bulgaria in 60 Minutes. They were honoured as Drivers of the Future.