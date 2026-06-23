BNT Director General Milena Milotinova Receives 'WEBIT Changemakers' Award

The Director General of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Milena Milotinova, has received the WEBIT Changemakers award for her contribution to building Bulgaria’s global profile and strengthening the positive image of the public broadcaster.
Among these achievements is Bulgaria’s historic success at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
Recognition was also awarded to BNT presenters Boyko Vassilev, host of Panorama, and Mariana Vekilska, host of Bulgaria in 60 Minutes. They were honoured as Drivers of the Future.
Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT:
"This recognition is not only for me; it is a recognition of the entire team at the Bulgarian National Television, which works tirelessly 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I believe we can say that over the past three months we have achieved a great deal. We have achieved a lot in the public sphere as the most trusted broadcaster and viewers’ first choice for objectivity, and we have also achieved a great deal internationally by winning the right to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027."
Plamen Rusev, Founder of the WEBIT Foundation:
"We are extremely proud to welcome and stand alongside Milena Milotinova in this community of people who are the driving forces of the future."