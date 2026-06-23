БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Омбудсманът: Година след сигналите за сексуално и...
Чете се за: 07:37 мин.
Григор Димитров започна с убедителна победа в Майорка
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Премиерът Радев: България е достигнала прага на...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Демерджиев за аферата "Баба Алино": Показанията...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Правителството, синдикатите и бизнесът не се разбраха за...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Схема за фалшиви гръцки шофьорски книжки...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Прокуратурата във Варна разследва шест досъдебни...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
При здравословен проблем по време на почивка: Колко...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT Director General Milena Milotinova Receives 'WEBIT Changemakers' Award

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Запази
генералният директор бнт милена милотинова получи признанието webit changemakers
Снимка: BNT

The Director General of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Milena Milotinova, has received the WEBIT Changemakers award for her contribution to building Bulgaria’s global profile and strengthening the positive image of the public broadcaster.

Among these achievements is Bulgaria’s historic success at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

Recognition was also awarded to BNT presenters Boyko Vassilev, host of Panorama, and Mariana Vekilska, host of Bulgaria in 60 Minutes. They were honoured as Drivers of the Future.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT:
"This recognition is not only for me; it is a recognition of the entire team at the Bulgarian National Television, which works tirelessly 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I believe we can say that over the past three months we have achieved a great deal. We have achieved a lot in the public sphere as the most trusted broadcaster and viewers’ first choice for objectivity, and we have also achieved a great deal internationally by winning the right to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027."

Plamen Rusev, Founder of the WEBIT Foundation:
"We are extremely proud to welcome and stand alongside Milena Milotinova in this community of people who are the driving forces of the future."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Осигуровките на държавните служители ще бъдат обсъдени на заседание на Тристранния съвет
1
Осигуровките на държавните служители ще бъдат обсъдени на заседание...
Премиерът Радев: България е достигнала прага на възможностите си да предоставя военна или финансова подкрепа за Украйна
2
Премиерът Радев: България е достигнала прага на възможностите си да...
Демерджиев за аферата "Баба Алино": Показанията на Невзоров до голяма степен изясняват какво се е случило и кой си е "затварял очите"
3
Демерджиев за аферата "Баба Алино": Показанията на...
Продължава издаването на заповеди за събаряне на постройки в местността Баба Алино
4
Продължава издаването на заповеди за събаряне на постройки в...
Прокуратурата във Варна разследва шест досъдебни производства по казуса "Баба Алино"
5
Прокуратурата във Варна разследва шест досъдебни производства по...
Аферата "Баба Алино": Прокурори от ВКС се командироват във Варна, за да помагат по досъдебните производства
6
Аферата "Баба Алино": Прокурори от ВКС се командироват...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Откриха мъртва издирваната туристка в Пирин
2
Откриха мъртва издирваната туристка в Пирин
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
3
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски коли ще спират агресивни шофьори
4
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски...
Изтеглиха вариант номер 1 на изпита по български език и литература за седмокласниците
5
Изтеглиха вариант номер 1 на изпита по български език и литература...
Тиктокърът Стоян Колев е задържан за 72 часа, повдигнаха му две обвинения
6
Тиктокърът Стоян Колев е задържан за 72 часа, повдигнаха му две...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's First Pilgrimage Route Officially Opens in Sozopol (see pics)
Bulgaria's First Pilgrimage Route Officially Opens in Sozopol (see pics)
EgyptAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport EgyptAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Three Arrested Over Apartment Burglary in Sofia's Nadezhda Neighborhood Three Arrested Over Apartment Burglary in Sofia's Nadezhda Neighborhood
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Establishes a Council of Robots Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Establishes a Council of Robots
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
Bulgarian Minister of Defence and French Ambassador Discuss Accelerating Joint Projects to Modernise the Bulgarian Armed Forces Bulgarian Minister of Defence and French Ambassador Discuss Accelerating Joint Projects to Modernise the Bulgarian Armed Forces
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Traffic on Trakia Motorway At Km 283 Restored After Heavy Smoke Disruption Traffic on Trakia Motorway At Km 283 Restored After Heavy Smoke Disruption
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Силен дъжд и градушка наводниха улици в Лом
Силен дъжд и градушка наводниха улици в Лом
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Самолет на египетските авиолинии кацна извънредно на летището в Горна Оряховица Самолет на египетските авиолинии кацна извънредно на летището в Горна Оряховица
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Казусът "Баба Алино": Според службите показанията на Олег Невзоров хвърлят светлина върху незаконните действия Казусът "Баба Алино": Според службите показанията на Олег Невзоров хвърлят светлина върху незаконните действия
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Държавният бюджет е готов – какъв ще е размерът на минималната работна заплата? Държавният бюджет е готов – какъв ще е размерът на минималната работна заплата?
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
У нас
Илияна Йотова: Банковата система в България е изключително добре...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
След сигнал от регионалния министър: Прокуратурата разследва...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Червен код за опасни жеги: Европа ври, кипи и гори – каква е...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
По света
Генералният директор на БНТ Милена Милотинова получи признанието...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ