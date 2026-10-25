Bozhidar Bozhanov, Co-Chair of Yes, Bulgaria: The President Plays the Role of Unifier

“I voted for a president who knows where Bulgaria belongs and knows which direction it should be heading in – towards Europe. I voted for a president who filled halls throughout the campaign and generated enthusiasm, and who, in my opinion, will be an exceptionally worthy president of Bulgaria,” said Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria, after casting his vote.

“First and foremost, the president must be a unifying figure – that is the constitutional role of the president. And, by being a unifying figure, the president also serves as a check on those in power, because when the authorities make mistakes, citizens stand on the other side. And, as a unifying figure, the president has that role: by bringing citizens together, he can point out the mistakes made by those in power,” Bozhanov added.