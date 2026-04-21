BSP Convenes National Council on Saturday, Party Leader Zarkov Signals Readiness to Resign

Krum Zarkov, leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party, said he is prepared to resign after the party failed to enter parliament, describing the result as “very poor”.

Speaking at a press conference of the party’s Executive Bureau, he announced that a meeting of the BSP National Council will be held on Saturday, where he will seek a vote of confidence.

“The result for the BSP is very poor and leaves us outside parliament. At the same time, it is not unexpected. Over the past eight weeks we tried to reverse the political logic, but all parties that took part in the last government were punished; the BSP was among them and is bearing its share of the cost.

This is not the end—neither for the BSP nor for the left in Bulgaria. I take full and undivided responsibility for the result achieved and will answer for it before the party’s National Council, which we are convening as early as this Saturday. I will seek a vote of confidence from the National Council; if I do not receive it, I will resign immediately. If I do receive it, I will continue.

We are beginning a process of renewal and reorganisation of the socialist movement in Bulgaria,” said Krum Zarkov.





Zarkov also announced the launch of a major new project aimed at uniting left-wing forces, set to begin on 1 May with a large march in the capital.