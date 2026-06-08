President Iotova: Bulgaria and China Are Developing a Productive Partnership

Bulgaria and China enjoy relations founded on sincere friendship, and their long-standing excellent diplomatic ties can be further strengthened through new initiatives and projects across all areas of mutual interest. This was stated by President Iliiana Iotova during a meeting at the Presidency with State Councilor of the People’s Republic of China Shen Yiqin, on June 8.

A key focus of the discussion was the expansion of cooperation between Bulgaria and China across a range of sectors. President Iotova highlighted the significance of the declaration signed in 2019 by Presidents Rumen Radev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which elevated relations between Bulgaria and China to the level of a strategic partnership.

She noted that the presence of a stable government in Bulgaria with broad public support creates favourable conditions for the planning and implementation of long-term initiatives between the two countries.

Bulgaria's Head of state and the State Councillor of the People's Republic of China discussed deepening contacts between Bulgaria and China in the fields of the economy, trade, tourism, high technology, education and culture.

Iliiana Iotova highlighted the high quality of Bulgarian food products and agricultural produce, stressing the need to overcome the challenges associated with access for Bulgarian goods and services to the Chinese market.

She also underlined the importance of establishing a direct air route between Sofia and Beijing or between Sofia and Shanghai.

During the meeting, particular emphasis was placed on the global development of artificial intelligence, with the President highlighting Bulgaria’s contribution to innovation and high technology through the work of the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT).

In the context of the rapid advancement of high technologies, Iliiana Iotova and Shen Yiqin also discussed the challenges associated with safeguarding social rights. The State Councillor’s portfolio focuses on human resources, social and civic policy, as well as issues concerning women and children. Shen Yiqin also serves as President of the All-China Women's Federation.

Both sides agreed that Bulgarian-Chinese cooperation in the fields of culture and education is built on strong traditions and can contribute to the further strengthening of friendly relations between the two peoples.

“Cultural and educational exchange is a natural bridge in Bulgarian-Chinese relations,” Iliiana Iotova said.

Photos by Presidency

The State Councilor of the People’s Republic of China congratulated Iotova on the behalf of the Chinese leader for her entry into office as the first woman president of Bulgaria.