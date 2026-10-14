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Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in Berlin: Joint European Action Needed to Ensure Black Sea Security

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Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
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Joint European action is needed to ensure security in the Black Sea and put an end to attacks on merchant vessels, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said after meeting her German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, in Berlin, on October 14. The war in Ukraine and drone attacks in the Black Sea were among the topics discussed by the two diplomats.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “We have once again witnessed an attack on merchant vessels in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters. The origin of the drones and the circumstances surrounding the attacks must be established. We need to work together to introduce a moratorium on attacks against merchant ships – an issue that affects every country in the region. Protecting civilian crews and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be priorities.”

Security in the Black Sea is inextricably linked to the security of Europe as a whole, Petrova added. She said it was important for Bulgaria that the Black Sea Maritime Security Centre, a joint initiative hosted by Sofia and Bucharest, should begin operating.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “I told my counterpart that we appreciate Germany’s continued commitment and support for the development of the Black Sea Maritime Security Centre, which Bulgaria and Romania jointly host, with centres in Varna and Constanța. Our immediate priority is to get the Centre up and running so that it can strengthen resilience, improve maritime surveillance and situational awareness, and protect critical infrastructure. Regional initiatives should complement, not replace, NATO’s strong and sustained presence in the Black Sea.”

The events of recent days once again highlight the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine, Bulgaria’s top diplomat said. In coordination with the United States and Ukraine, the European Union should play a more active role in the future peace process, helping to strengthen security across the European continent, Velislava Petrova added.

The two ministers also discussed cooperation in defence and security.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “We appreciate Germany’s support for strengthening Bulgaria’s defence industrial and technological capabilities, as well as the operational capabilities of our armed forces. Bulgaria’s participation in the European Sky Shield Initiative contributes to strengthening the European pillar of NATO’s integrated air and missile defence. Building a stronger European defence industry within the Alliance is in our common interest.”

The ministers also exchanged views on the future of the European Union, including enlargement and the next Multiannual Financial Framework.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Enlargement must remain a merit-based process, guided by the established methodology, the effective implementation of reforms, compliance with the criteria and fulfilment of commitments. It requires clear political will and a consistent pro-European approach. Respect for fundamental rights and non-discrimination are core European values. Expressions of anti-European rhetoric and hate speech are unacceptable.”

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